State Police At Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — A New Columbia man was cited after a traffic stop at 9:22 p.m. Nov. 20 along West Brimmer Avenue and Elm Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Troopers charged Noah Webber, 23, after a 2012 Ford Focus was stopped.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man was cited following a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Billy Hammons, 39, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol after a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped, police noted.
Cruelty to animals
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone shot the cat of a Mifflinburg man with a small caliber rifle.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Nov. 19 along Stony Creek Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The cat of Jeremy Chevere, 44, was shot, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unknown white man wearing a baseball hat and driving a black Ford Ranger allegedly stole items from the yard area at Tractor Supply.
The alleged theft was reported between 1:20 and 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the store, located at 925 Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The man allegedly placed items outside the yard area, departed, then returned a couple hours later and took the items.
Stolen items included a winch valued at $800, Traveler 20-inch blackout light valued at $189.89, DeWalt safety glasses valued at $13, Rapd heavy duty 10-inch straps valued at $7, Bulldog tube end valued at $10, Rapid heavy duty 17-inch straps valued at $7, Firepoint LED pen light valued at $10, Crescent 6-in-1 screwdriver valued at $14 and a handle and brake cable to a Coleman mini bike valued at $50.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman and a Sunbury boy were injured following a one-vehicle crash at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 12 along Sunbury Road, south of Mile Post Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Sonia J. Holmes, 42, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it left the left side of the roadway, struck a guide rail, rotated and flipped toward a creek before landing on its roof in a creek. Holmes and a 15-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries. Both were belted.
Holmes will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 13 along Route 890, east of West Mountain Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Vanessa M. Yoncuski, 43, of Coal Township, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Yoncuski and her passenger were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 225, west of Lower Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Deidre G. Winston-Suarez, 34, of Glenside, was traveling north in a 2016 Nissan Murano when the vehicle struck a deer, police noted. Winston-Suarez and passenger were belted.
Warrant
SHAMOKIN — A 26-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested after a vehicle stop.
Troopers said Logan Gudonis was a passenger in the vehicle and found to have an active warrant out of New Jersey. The stop of a 2013 BMW was made at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 61 and West Sunbury Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
UPPER MAHONOY TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Dornsife girl was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged vehicle theft at 12:53 a.m. Nov. 14 along Boyer Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
A 2016 Ford Escape was reported stolen by a 51-year-old Dornsife woman.
Union County Deed transfers
• Sam C. Smith, Jamie L. Smith to Jamie L. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Allen D. Leech III, Loretta Jean Raup, Timothy J. Raup, Karen L. Vanhorn, Michael W. Vanhorn to Allen D. Leech Jr., Freda M. Leech, property in Gregg Township, quit claim, $1.
• Allen D. Leech Jr., Freda M. Leech to Susan M. Williams, property in Gregg Township, $139,000.
• Brandon E. Hartzler, Mariah C. Hartzler ti Hillsam LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Keith A. Bingaman, Nicole S. Bingaman to Chris Reeder, Tama Scherer, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Joshua D. Strahan, Brittany D. Hunt, Brittany D. Hunt Strahan to Joshua D. Strahan, Brittany D. Hunt Strahan, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Earl James Boop by agent, Dennis J. Boop agent, Florence S. Boop by agent to Andrea D. Keiser, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• William S. Park to John D. Snook Sr., Shari L. Snook, property in Hartrley Township, $1.
• William S. Park to David W. Ross, Sarah R. Ross, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Karen C. Hovey, Douglas W. Hovey to Keith E. Dunlap, Luann W. Dunlap, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Curtis L. Keiser, Melissa J. Keiser, Walter H. Croner, Jamie A. Croner to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Bret L. Bertinet, Dawn M. Bertinet to Aaron Benfer, Cassandra Feudale, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David Dobie Hartman to Christy E. Hartman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Michael P. Barrett, Melinda L. Barrett, Melinda L. Haulman to Morgan A. Kling, property in Kelly Township, $1.
