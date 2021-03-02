WILLIAMSPORT — An Emergency Medical Technician pre-apprenticeship course, beginning the week of May 4 and running through Aug. 12, will be offered by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The course will prepare participants to become industry-ready personnel for career and volunteer EMS agencies, as well as the opportunity for hospital work in some health systems.
It incorporates a flipped-model EMT program; the American Heart Association Pediatric Emergency Assessment, Recognition and Stabilization program; and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and American College of Surgeons’ Prehospital Trauma Life Support hybrid program.
The course is valued at $2,500 and is eligible for 100% grant funding.
Participants are required to be at least 16 years of age (with parental permission), must take the Field Internship Student Data Acquisition Project EMT entrance exam at Penn College and must complete all clinical work at locations approved by the medical director.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services educational standards and instructional guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.
In addition, students will receive certification in Prehospital Trauma Life Support through NAEMT and in Pediatric Emergency Assessment, Recognition and Stabilization from the American Heart Association. The EMT pre-apprenticeship is registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with no instruction the week of July 4. Classes will also be held Saturday, July 17, and on an additional Saturday to be determined.
Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. April 16. Those interested in participating may register at www.pct.edu/emt-summer-2021.
For more information, contact Workforce Development at 570-327-4775.
