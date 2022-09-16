LEWISBURG — Eating good in the neighborhood for a good cause. That was the purpose of an annual fundraising event for the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet (SVLECC), held Thursday at Applebee’s, Lewisburg.
Trooper Andrea Jacobs, president and director of the SVLECC, said the celebrity service night held each year at Applebee’s is the main fundraiser for the camp. Youth ages 12 to 15 from Union, Montour, Snyder and Northumberland counties are eligible to attend.
Jacobs said Camp Cadet runs primarily on donations from the public. It costs around $500 to cover the costs of each child to attend the camp.
The camp is held each year at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Jacobs said the university provides lodging and meals for the cadets, but all the cadet’s uniforms, backpacks, gifts for presenters, and insurance to cover each cadet while at camp is paid for through donations.
Campers only have to pay a $35 registration fee.
“We do all the fundraising so the kids don’t have to,” Jacobs said. “If it were left up to the kids or their parents to pay, there wouldn’t be as many participants.”
According to Jacobs, there are usually about 60 to 80 kids that take part in the program.
All the tips from Thursday’s fundraiser were donated to Camp Cadet, with 15 troopers and others from the law enforcement community acting as servers in order to help collect the donations. Regular servers also donated their tips for this one night to help the cause.
Jacobs loves the camp so much that she attended this year the day after her wedding, holding off on she and her husband’s honeymoon, which came one week later after the camp concluded for the summer.
“Everyone loves good food and drink, besides it’s a great opportunity for the officers to interact with the public and support a good cause,” Trooper Mark Reasner said.
He’s taken part in the fundraising event for the past 13 years.
His personal satisfaction with the camp comes from “seeing the kids change from their first day to their last.”
Reasner said the fundraiser gives him a new appreciation for restaurant servers and staff, and how hard they work. He said it’s also good to see return patrons every year coming out to support the cause.
Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer Nate Fisher is the vice president for the SVLECC. He’s been participating in the Camp Cadet fundraiser for the past 10 years.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said.
Trooper Logan Brouse said he was a camper at the age of 13, in 2002. While he didn’t know much about the camp at the time, it did spark his interest in law enforcement.
He said Camp Cadet not only focuses on law enforcement, but it adheres to the mission statement of structure, teamwork, discipline and self-esteem during this one week.
Trooper Will Davis from the Montoursville barracks said he’s been involved for the past five years.
“I enjoy it, ya know, it’s for the kids,” Davis said. He was also a Camp Cadet attendee when he was 12 year old, at a program in Lycoming County.
Applebee’s patron Fred Hoffman said he comes to the fundraiser every year.
Along with his wife Shelly and daughter Angella Laubach, he enjoyed the meal while chatting with Anita Powell, former manager of the Applebee’s in Lewisburg.
Powell originally opened up the doors to have the state police come and hold the fundraising event. She drove all the way from North Carolina to attend Thursday’s fundraiser.
For more information on the camp, visit svlecc.com
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
