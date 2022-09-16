Camp Cadet serves up good eats

Trooper Mark Reasner serves patrons at Applebee’s.

 Jim Diehl/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Eating good in the neighborhood for a good cause. That was the purpose of an annual fundraising event for the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet (SVLECC), held Thursday at Applebee’s, Lewisburg.

Trooper Andrea Jacobs, president and director of the SVLECC, said the celebrity service night held each year at Applebee’s is the main fundraiser for the camp. Youth ages 12 to 15 from Union, Montour, Snyder and Northumberland counties are eligible to attend.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.