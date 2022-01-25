NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday Program of Words and Music from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
The First program will feature music and poetry readings. Andira Dodge, of Greenwood Valley, will read. A graduate of Temple University, her work has varied from corporate public relations to non-profit marketing. She currently works in an office at Bloomsburg University.
The featured musicians at this program will be Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble. The current members are Susan and Richard Brook, Marty Rowell and Susan Schwartz.
Masks will be available for those needing one. Masking and social distancing will be followed.
