HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 335 based on data released Wednesday by the Department of Health. New deaths rose by 12.
Five new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, four in Lycoming County, two in Columbia County and one in Montour County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 81 in Lycoming County, 68 in Northumberland County, 65 in Columbia County, 62 in Montour County, 33 in Snyder County and 26 in Union County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that there were 8,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 631,333 since March.
There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–24 stood at 15.1%, the state reported.
There were 319 new deaths reported for a total of 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,404 cases (215 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,304 cases (120 deaths)
• Union County, 2,599 cases (39 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,539 cases (70 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,660 cases (42 deaths)
• Montour County, 998 cases (25 deaths)
