District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, waived counts of felony aggravated assault, assault by prisoner on another, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct engage in fighting and summary harassment to court.
• Blake Lahr, 30, of Milton, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of disregard traffic lane was also waived.
• Yuheng Li, 23, of Lewisburg, waived felony counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause serious bodily injury, strangulation apply pressure to throat or neck, strangulation blocking the nose and mouth and misdemeanor simple assault to court.
• Jonathon Moralez, 31, of Milton waived a misdemeanor count of retail theft under ring to court.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Samantha B. Hecht, 30, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to driving an unregistered vehicle.
• An allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Caitlyn L. Smith, 30, of Winfield, was dismissed.
• An allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Zachary J. Leigh, 28, of Barton, N.Y., was dismissed
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:36 a.m. March 24 in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, 132 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Cadillac XT6 driven by Thomas Nugent, 78, of Danville, rearended a 2013 General Motors Sierra driven by Marsha Cicoria, 51, of Danville. Nugent was cited with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Montandon man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:03 p.m. March 24 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Russell Britton was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer East on Route 45 when the vehicle went off the roadway, down an embankment and flipped onto the driver’s side. Alcohol was listed as a possible contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — John Martz, 55, of Danville, and a 16-year-old Danville boy have been charged after allegedly shoving one another during an argument.
The incident occurred at 5:56 p.m. March 24 along Hillside Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Daniel Oakley, 32, of Lakeview, Ohio, was charged after allegedly stealing a backpack belonging to a 17-year-old Reading girl.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 9 am. March 18 at Country Inn and Suites, 134 Walter Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
The backpack, valued at $70, contained various books, valued at $470.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Brendon Burton, 44, of Milton, reported being scammed out of $368.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. March 25 along Sodom Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Mifflinburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:45 a.m. March 22 along Blue Hill Drive, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Kassidy Shoemaker was driving a 2015 Kia Optima east when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, and struck an embankment and mailbox. Shoemaker was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged after allegedly grabbing the shirt of a 70-year-old Northumberland woman.
Earl Vonneida was charged after troopers said he grabbed Melanie Rogers in an attempt to get a phone. The incident occurred at 2:27 p.m. March 19 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Cameron Michael Roush, 22, Mifflinburg; Shannon Elizabeth Heimbach, 21, Mifflinburg
• Hunter Lemuel Dressler, 18, Mifflinburg; Haley Ashton Everett, 18, Sunbury
Deed transfers
• Ruth I. Sanders to Daniel J. Sanders, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Craig A. Harley agent, Franklin Ellis Harley by agent to Jacqueline M. Dando, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel M. Culp, Lisa M. Culp to Mark A. Shoemaker, Tiffany M. Shoemaker, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Judith L. Spence estate, Nicholas B. Graham executor, Gloria L. Long executor to Alson B. Martin, Minerva H. Martin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy A. Swank, Carole S. Swank to Timothy A. Swank, Carole S. Swank, Timothy A. Swank trustee, Carole Swank trustee, Carol Swank and Timothy A. Swank primary residence and asset protection trust, Carole Swank primary residence and asset protection trust, White Deer Township, two properties, $1 apiece.
• Keith E. Dunlap, Luann W. Dunlap to Keith E. Dunlap, Luanne W. Dunlap, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeana Marlene Fredrick to Drew A. Martin, Mitchell V. Martin, Zane R. Martin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amy E. Ernst, Douglas D. Farringer to Craig J. Buick, Olivia G. Buick, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Isaac E. Yoder, Anna J. Yoder to Nathan Shallenberger, Susan Renninger, property in Union Independent Township, $1.
• John C. Vanbuskirk to John C. Vanbuskirk Kathy L. Vanbuskirk, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Linda Lee Danowksy Beaver, Todd Eugene Beaver to Nathan A. Beaver, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Todd E. Beaver, Linda L. Beaver Linda Lee Danowski to Zachary E. Beaver, property in Kelly Township, $1.
