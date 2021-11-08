WILLIAMSPORT – A dual-majoring Pennsylvania College of Technology student has received a $1,700 scholarship from the American Floral Endowment, one of 21 students nationwide sharing $54,500 in total awards.
Penn College honoree Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg, is pursuing an associate degree in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis and a bachelor’s degree in business administration: management concentration. Despite full-time employment, and a work-study position in the horticulture lab at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center, she has consistently been on the dean’s list.
AFE’s Vocational (Bettinger, Holden and Perry) Scholarship – named for a trio of industry champions – requires students to be in a one- or two-year program with the intent to become a grower or greenhouse manager. Upon graduation in May, Cornish said, she will use her management degree to create a business plan and apply for grant funding to operate a small farm and restaurant using organic methods.
“The horticulture degree will help enable me to offer sustainable and regenerative agriculture on this farm, which will include pasture-raised chickens, orchards, crops, gardens and greenhouses, to offer year-round fresh produce to my community as well as provide the food that will be served in the restaurant,” she explained. “I want to offer a true farm-to-table experience in an environmentally responsible way.”
The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through research funding, educational grants and scholarships.
“With the pool of high-quality candidates that AFE receives every year, it is inspiring to see the passion these scholars demonstrate in their work, study and research,” said Greg Royer, the organization’s treasurer/secretary and chair of its education committee. “AFE takes great pride in providing scholarships for these promising industry members, and we look forward to seeing where they will lead us.”
