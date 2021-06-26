BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will present free performances of "The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus" July 15-31, at Totsburg, in the Bloomsburg Town Park.
The show will be staged at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
When 8-year-old Sheila's fantastical junkyard fort draws the attention of a mysterious furry stranger, She and her band of misfit kids suddenly find themselves deep in the desert, face to face with the walking, talking critters who live there. The play is a whirlwind adventure about humans’ effect on the environment and the animals with whom we share the planet.
BTE’s Elizabeth Dowd leads a creative team featuring Michael Yerges, A’nie Kirchner, Earl Martz, Thom Sirkot, and host Daniel Roth. The cast is populated with BTE summer show veterans Amy Rene Byrne, Eric Wunsch, Andrew Hubatsek, Violet Race, Lily Eliza Wirth, and BTE founding member James Goode in his final role as a full-time member of the company.
For more information, visit www.bte.org.
