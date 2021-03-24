WILLIAMSPORT — Two weeks of Pre-College Programs are scheduled this year at Pennsylvania College of Technology — June 13-18 and July 18-23 — with a menu of options for summer learners, including several being offered for the first time.
In addition to a variety of overnight programs, which will help participants narrow their focus on the future, the college will offer two weeks of “My Tomorrow,” a new career-exploration day camp for middle schoolers sponsored by the Soars family. That program is open to students entering grades six to eight. Lunch, snacks and beverages are included.
Signup for all of the college’s summer programs opens April 1. Fees for the overnight camps include on-campus housing and meals.
Prospective registrants are advised that Penn College adheres to governmental and health agency guidelines, procedures and practices for the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an optimal living and learning camp environment. Safety protocols are in place, and all attendees of Pre-College Programs will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arriving on campus.
“After a year of global challenges and virtual experiences, it will be terrific to offer Pre-College Programs’ hands-on opportunities in our state-of-the-art labs and facilities,” said Deborah B. Wescott, manager of conference and guest relations. “With such a unique variety of day and overnight programs, middle and high school students are sure to find a pathway that cultivates a current interest or sparks a new passion, and what better way to explore than with expert instructors and new friends in the making?”
In addition to examining their expansive career potential, campers entering grades nine to 12 are eligible for an annual Pre-College Program scholarship of up to $2,000 should they enroll at Penn College.
Details, along with registration and other information, are available at www.pct.edu/precollege.
