MILTON — Chilling details of an alleged 2020 Delaware Township, Northumberland County, were revealed during a preliminary hearing for three suspects held Wednesday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
All charges against suspects were bound over for court as a result of the hearing.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, are each charged with criminal homicide, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse for the alleged murder of Richard Leroy Jameson II at the Huffman's residence at 415 Groover Road. Both Jameson and Koser were said to be living at the home with the Huffmans at the time.
Koser, represented by attorney Laurie Pickle, was present at the hearing. Thomas Huffman, represented by attorney Cory Leshner, and Dorothy Huffman, represented by attorney James Best, appeared via video call and phone respectively.
Debra Walker — who was also living with the Huffmans at the time of the alleged murder — testified that she saw the three defendants strike and beat Jameson in the front room of their trailer home. They allegedly used a wooden paddle made from a modified two-by-four over the course of a five-hour period, after Jameson apparently mouthed off at Dorothy Huffman.
Walker said she believed the incident took place in March 2020.
Walker, who had been living with the Huffmans since November 2019 and moved out June 9, said she was in the room when Dorothy Huffman started the beating and was joined by Koser and then Thomas Huffman.
She alleged that Dorothy Huffman used the paddle to beat Jameson all across his body, while Koser struck him four times on the buttocks with it. Thomas Huffman also struck him on the buttocks with the paddle and then in the face using his fists. She claimed another individual named Billy — identified during the hearing by troopers as William Wallace — was also present but had little involvement in the altercation.
Walker said she tried to intervene to stop the beating but was "just too weak at the time." Any attempts to call the police were stopped by the Huffmans, who threatened her if she reported them, she continued. Eventually, she said, she tried to help Jameson to the bathroom, but he collapsed to the floor and she observed blood. He was put on the couch with his head on a pillow, and Dorothy Huffman then allegedly slammed his head to the ground.
A short while later, Walker recalled hearing the Huffmans say Jameson was dead and that something needed to be done with the body. Over the next two hours, she said, she sat outside in a PT Cruiser after watching Thomas Huffman and Koser remove the body in a mattress and carry it into a heavily wooded area behind the property. They also had shovels and flashlights, and returned later that night with only the shovels and lights.
The next day, Walker said, Jameson's father called and was told that Jameson had left with friends.
During the hearing, Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger played a recording of a recorded phone conversation between Walker and Dorothy Huffman.
Walker gave her consent to troopers prior to making the call that it could be recorded.
On the recording, she can be heard describing having nightmares over what happened to Jameson. She expressed a desire to place flowers at his grave. Dorothy Huffman can be heard telling her that they will do something at the grave soon but to "Just watch what you say, if it gets out we'll all be in trouble."
She told Walker that, "we all panicked," and that, "he didn’t deserve it from any of them." She then said she didn't know exactly where Jameson's body was but that Thomas Huffman and Koser did.
State Trooper James Nestico testified that he was alerted to the case in early June after being contacted by an acquaintance of Walker's — Ashley Eichenlaub — who said Walker told her and Brandy Lewis what she witnessed.
After police arrived on the scene at the Groover Road property, Nestico said he made contact with Thomas Huffman and asked if he could show officers to the site of Jameson's remains. Huffman then led Nestico through the densely wooded area behind the house to a large tree, which he said was the approximate location of the buried body.
After cadaver dogs combed the area, excavation began the next day. A human scapula was found about 30 yards from the spot Huffman had indicated, with three small stones on top of the ground. Further excavation uncovered more skeletal remains, which were given over to forensic anthropologist Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, of Mercyhurt University, for analysis. The Huffman's trailer was also searched, with blood found on the floorboards in the front room where Jameson was allegedly killed.
Nestico said DNA testing from the bones and the blood has not yet returned results, but metal screws found with the remains match Jameson's medical records from a 2010 car crash. Dirkmaat also reported finding multiple fractures to the cheeks and nasal area, as well as several broken ribs on the remains. Several wooden objects similar to the paddle described were also recovered from the residence.
Thomas Huffman was taken to the state police barracks in Milton where he was interviewed by Nestico. Thomas Huffman allegedly told Nestico that Dorothy Huffman knew the victim previously and that he moved into their trailer following marital problems.
Jameson, 54 at the time of his death, reportedly was not working during his stay which, led to rising tensions in the residence, Nestico testified.
Thomas Huffman allegedly told Nestico that Dorothy Huffman called him on the day of the incident saying Jameson was being verbally abusive and aggressive towards her. Upon returning from work, Thomas Huffman confronted Jameson, who he said knocked his glasses off and spit at him, after which the two engaged in a physical altercation.
Nestico testified that Thomas Huffman said he struck Jameson several times in the head with his fists, and then attacked him with a wooden paddle. After stepping out of the residence and reentering a half hour later, Nestico said Thomas Huffman told him he found Jameson dead on the floor.
Nestico said Thomas Huffman observed Dorothy Huffman also strike Jameson, but that he did not observe Koser strike him, only that he was present and assisted in the removal and burial of the body. Thomas Huffman allegedly told Nestico that he had wanted to contact police but that Dorothy Huffman dissuaded him, and that it was her idea to dispose of the body.
Thomas Huffman allegedly told police he believed that Jameson died from the blunt force trauma of the extended beating.
State police Cpl. Tyler Morse testified that — under questioning — Koser indicated no direct involvement with the murder, but stated he did know the location of the victim's body. Koser reportedly indicated a spot on a map that Morse said was not close to the place where the remains were eventually located.
Dorothy Huffman, Morse testified, was deceptive during her interview, taking the better part of two hours before settling on a consistent account of events. She told Morse that she and Jameson began arguing after he tried to convince her to leave Thomas Huffman. After asking him to leave the residence, Dorothy Huffman said the verbal argument escalated to physical violence, with her, Thomas Huffman, Koser and Wallace all taking turns hitting Jameson with the paddle, with Wallace also striking him with his fists.
Nestico said Wallace — who had lived with the Huffmans on and off — has also been questioned in connection with the case but he is not currently in custody nor is he facing any charges at present time. Morse said Wallace may have been incarcerated at the time of the alleged killing.
None of the three defendants testified at the hearing. Pickle asked that the open charge of homicide against Koser be dismissed, but Zenzinger asked that all charges be bound over, adding, "They all knew this was happening."
The three suspects will next be scheduled for formal arraignments at the Northumberland County Courthouse. They remained jailed in lieu of bail.
