MUNCY — In 1970, Pennsylvanians could count on 300,000 volunteer firefighters from across the state to respond to local emergency incidents that threatened lives and livelihoods.
That number had dwindled to less than 40,000 as of 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute.
That’s why Scott Delaney, Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Co. chief, and several other individuals from the east end of the county, are pushing to see firefighting, EMT, corrections and law enforcement classes brought to local high schools — to encourage young county residents on the east end of the county to volunteer and get involved in keeping their communities safe.
“We have a problem,” Delaney said. “We are facing declining manpower. People are getting older and retiring, and the next generation is not filling in.”
The chief fear among all the attendees was that within 10 years, volunteer fire departments in Pennsylvania will cease to be able to adequately keep local families safe.
At that point, municipal governments will need to step in and use taxpayer dollars to fund professional fire departments to take their place — which will inevitably result in higher taxes, Delaney, a Muncy Borough Councilman, and Ed Feigles, the Muncy Borough Council president, agreed on.
Fire departments are oftentimes generational, meaning one member of a family will volunteer at a department and eventually bring more people such as friends and family to the department, according to Delaney.
The problem is bringing new people in who can then recruit on behalf of the department.
The consortium’s Monday night meeting focused on planning out real-world training in the form of elective classes local high school students will be able to take. Their idea is inspired by the CTC program already present at the Williamsport Area High School, which was implemented around three years ago by Melanir Bertin.
Bertin’s program takes three years to complete, and focuses on teaching high school students about criminal justice and corrections, emergency medical training and firefighting.
Melanie Bertin, the homeland security vocational teacher, said the first year focuses entirely on local, state and federal law enforcement issues, drawing from social issues in the community and the world.
Year two focuses on emergency medical services—Bertin’s bread and butter, as a paramedic who takes weekend shifts during the school year. Students undergoing the EMT program become CPR and Automated External Defibrillator certified, EMT certified, Hazmat certified and more.
“It’s been a crazy two years,” Bertin said.
The third year, which will debut for the first time this fall, will have the goal of getting students certified as firefighters—which may or may not happen due to pandemic restrictions. Certification will reach up until the students’ live burn test, which they may take when they turn 18.
The three-year course counts as 15 course credits at Pennsylvania College of Technology, and students only need to pay for federal background checks and the national registry EMT test — around $125 in total, Bertin said.
Students from Pennsylvania currently pay $504 per credit hour at Pennsylvania College of Technology, according to the institution’s website.
“It’s huge, I preach that to students all the time. If you’re going the college way, please utilize these. I don’t feel they understand the opportunity there,” Bertin said.
Bertin said the program was first conceptualized when community members approached the Williamsport Area School Board and implored them to start a program to help combat declining volunteerism.
With the board’s approval, Bertin’s program inherited the $70,000 budget for a program that had just been retired, and from there, relied on donations from the community and grant money.
“We were lucky in that we had those funds to do it. Local fire departments, UPMC, Williamsport Bureau of Fire and Williamsport Bureau of Police have graciously told me to reach out when they do something and they have always come through,” Bertin said.
The results have been mostly positive, according to Bertin. Of the Class of 2021, Bertin said she had one student enter the United States Marine Corps, two students go on to study criminal justice and two more study at Pennsylvania College of Technology to each dual-major in paramedic and emergency management.
From year to year, Bertin has instructed 50-60 students in her classes, in addition to around 40 high school freshmen in an introduction class to whet their appetite for the program.
“It is important to be able to provide students with the tools, whether they want to further their careers or go to school,” Bertin said. “In the very near future, volunteerism is going away. It’s important for these students to take this class, see if it is what they like and learn to give back to the community.”
And if they decide not to pursue volunteer work or careers in either of those three fields?
“Anyone they run into, they’ll be able to provide assistance until they can get definitive care,” Bertin said.
Bertin encouraged members of the “consortium” to understand the importance of relationships between school districts, local hospitals, volunteer fire departments and career fire departments.
Additionally, she said there is value in helping students learn and grow to give back to their communities at a young age.
The “consortium” of first responders banding together in the east end of the county will look to and rely on Bertin’s experience as they pave the way for their own program in east end school districts.
Delaney said Bertin has a powerpoint presentation to review what her course entails, and has ceded the floor to her to speak during pitches to school boards the consortium decides to seek out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.