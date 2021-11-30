WATSONTOWN — Over a dozen fraudulent accounts were opened using the personal information of a Watsontown woman, according to police.
Watsontown police reported the recent incident and remind residents that personal information should not be provided to unauthorized entities due to the high number of scams at the moment.
