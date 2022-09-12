Mifflinburg teen completes Clover Award

MIFFLINBURG — On a sunny day in late August, a Mifflinburg teenager could be seen working at the white church along Johnson Mill Road which now houses Mazeppa Manna.
Garrett Franck, 16, was there placing and leveling a brick pad, and placing two boxes that are now used for a Free Sidewalk Library and Food Pantry.
Franck came up with his idea at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his mother Barbara would pick up lunches at school and deliver them to local students. They were then asked by another organization to deliver food to those students who were suffering from food insecurity.
It was when Franck and his mother delivered to some of his friends that he realized how widespread the problem was throughout Union County. This alone affected Franck so profoundly that he felt compelled to help. He also started a Free Sidewalk Library at that time after schools, libraries and retail outlets were closed. His first library was placed at the Mifflinburg Government Services building.
Franck had help on his journey to complete his Diamond Clover project, the equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle project or Girl Scout Gold Award. The council of the Mazeppa Union Church first had to approve his proposal. With the help of Beth Hackenburg and Clarence Roush, he was able to submit his idea to the board.
Next, Franck spoke with John Knowles, from Impact Rack, who had previously sold him the first library box. He suggested some plastic newspaper boxes instead of the older metal vending boxes due to their durability and they are maintenance free.
Next on the list was to contact Cindy and Tom Potoeski, of Decal Dynasty in Millmont. They helped Franck design the decals for the sides of his boxes and they taught him how to cut, weed, prepare and install the decals.
Next he needed bricks to lay a pad for the boxes to sit on. Wayne and Melissa Bierly, of Mifflinburg, donated the needed brick to help Franck complete his project.
Lastly, Franck needed books and food to fill his pantry and library. Not only did the Good Time 4-H club come through for him with books for all ages, the Union County portion of the non-perishables from the SUN Area 4-H Roller Skating Kick off-party was donated to the cause. To add a learning component to his project, Franck included some nutritional information, as well as information on places to get help if the pantry isn't enough help for a family.
"The idea is to take a book or some food but if you have extra of either, you're free to leave some," Franck said. "It's the concept of neighbors helping neighbors."
Franck also said food that is being left should not be expired or close to expiration and only dry or canned goods should be left in the box. As for books, board, children's and books for teenagers move the quickest from the library.
Any groups that are looking for a community service project and would like to help the Mazeppa Free Library and Food Pantry should contact Barbara Franck at 570-412-0084 or bconferfranck@gmail.com to set up a pick up time or inquire about how to become involved in this cause.
Franck is currently looking for a location to place a second free food pantry box in Union County.
