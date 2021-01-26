EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County commissioners will consider hiring a part time nurse for duty at the Union County Jail.
Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, told commissioners that insurance complications derailed previous attempts to hire a nurse as an independent contractor. He asked that the county put a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) on the payroll for about three hours per week.
Sonia Showers, Union County human resources director, told the county work session they did not hear from a previously contacted LPN after they asked for insurance. The LPN had insurance, Shaffer added, but it was not worded in the way the county solicitor wanted it.
Shaffer reiterated that having the same nurse was preferable for security reasons. Agencies, he added, tended to send different people from week-to-week.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said there was no downside to hiring a part time LPN as a county employee. Commissioner Stacy Richards concurred.
Commissioner Jeff Reber asked if the position would have to be advertised. Shaffer replied that demand for LPN was currently high and the pay rate would probably be from $25 to $30 per hour.
Boop asked if the pay rate could be submitted to an ongoing salary study, but noted that hiring a nurse under current conditions for $15 to $20 per hour was unlikely. Even at a higher rate of pay, it could still be a money saver compared with finding a subcontractor or agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.