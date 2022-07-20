LEWISBURG — The Rev. Craig A. Miller, bishop-elect of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), credited his wife with getting him on the road to being a pastor.
Miller and his wife married in 1990 and they were both active in the church. He had an interest in the inner workings of the church at the time and wanted to pursue it.
“I was talking about going to take some classes, first in a local lay training program,” Miller recalled. “Then my wife said to me, ‘No, you are going to be a pastor. Don’t waste time!’”
Miller also credited his wife for doing all the leg work when it came to choosing a seminary.
“Every time I mentioned a seminary, she got in touch with them and got their catalogue,” he said. “She found out what it took to go there and what the cost was and all that.”
Miller chose the Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia but hedged for the longest time about being ordained. He said he enjoyed the learning at that level as well as the theology but admitted that in his senior year he had only begun to get into and enjoy the studies.
He noted the Lutheran church has a candidacy process for senior seminary students in line for being ordained. It led Miller to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., where he served for 20 years.
As time passed, Miller noted the sense of how he could serve changed as he learned more and found ministering to the church itself an attractive calling. Through the end of August, he will serve as assistant to the current bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod and director for evangelical mission of the ELCA.
Miller, who will succeed the retiring Bishop Barbara Collins, compared the responsibilities of a Lutheran bishop to that of a CEO.
Meantime, he talked about how leading a Christian organization in a post-Christian culture presents challenges.
“The challenge is that we cannot assume that people are looking for a church,” Miller said. “That has been for so long the way the church has maintained or grown.”
Miller added that Lutheran churches, with European roots in Germany or Scandinavia, could once rely on immigration for growth. Family growth also once brought in new church members but things are different than the way they once were.
“First, our birth rate has declined,” he said. “Second, generations have kind of drifted off from the church, part of that post-Christian thing. We end up with congregations that are older in their demographic and smaller.”
The trend has put congregations into a spot where it is unclear how to actually sustain a ministry.
“One of the challenges I look at is how to help our congregations discover what ministry they can do now,” he said. “And to look for ways of sustainability and vitality that are different than what we have been used to for so long.”
Miller and others have noted that the world is changing rapidly. For many members, the church has been a place of stability and comfort. He said the big challenge is to find a way to adapt to the changing world while not upending a sense of stability. There is also a need for pastors.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod was founded in 1988 along with the ELCA. There are 117 congregations covering the counties of Mifflin, Juniata, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Lycoming, Clinton and Tioga.
Offices for the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the ELCA are at 500 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. Call 570-524-9778 or visit www.uss-elca.org for more information.
