MIFFLINBURG — Six years ago while living in Boulder, Colo., Kristen Allen remembers looking in her closet and seeing white clothing that just didn’t get her excited. That’s when “Born too Late” was founded.
Allen developed a passion for making clothing more interesting by using tie-dye colors and patterns. She started tie dying for family and friends and quickly found a keen public interest in what she was doing. This has turned from a hobby done in her spare time, to a full-time job. She enjoys meeting new people and loves working with them to find a special piece for them. She also enjoys having people find what a difference color can make.
Allen will be the featured guest artist Saturday, March 27, at the Artisan Corner Co-op, 500 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. The co-op is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in and be entered into a drawing for a special spring arrangement. The winning entry will be pulled at 4 at the close of business.
The Artisan Corner Co-op is open every Saturday with 15 other artists and crafters, including photography, landscape prints, folk art, original watercolors and floral prints by four local artists, specialty plants, spring wreaths, fabric designs, 3D photographs, essential oil products and pottery. Tea-towels, mugs, glasses and artwork are available to support the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, as well. New work arrives at the co-op weekly. Additional free parking is available in the municipal parking lot directly behind the co-op.
