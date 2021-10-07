HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) recently announced the opening of an application period for a grant program, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
The grants will be offered as part of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $70 million will be available, with 75% of that coming from federal sources and the other 25% coming from the state.
Funds can be used to assist activities or projects that reduce or mitigate future disaster losses, including flood damage. Eligible applicants include local municipalities, counties, state agencies and non-profit organizations.
Applications will be accepted from Oct. 18 until Jan. 7 for Phase 1. If funds are still available after that, a second round of applications will be open between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28.
Applications, guidance and more information about the grant program is available at www.pema.pa.gov.
