MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg firefighter who passed away in 2021 — less than 24 hours after responding to a house fire — was memorialized Sunday as part of the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md.

Tod ‘Cleever’ Steese was among the 144 firefighters who died in the line of duty to be recognized. Of those, 79 died in 2022, with the remainder passing away in prior years.

