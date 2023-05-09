MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg firefighter who passed away in 2021 — less than 24 hours after responding to a house fire — was memorialized Sunday as part of the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md.
Tod ‘Cleever’ Steese was among the 144 firefighters who died in the line of duty to be recognized. Of those, 79 died in 2022, with the remainder passing away in prior years.
Steese, an active volunteer with the Mifflinburg Hose Company, died of a heart attack Dec. 12, 2021. He was 61.
A bronze plaque, with the name of each firefighter memorialized, was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial as part of the ceremony.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Capt. Bill Bekanich attended the ceremony with Steese’s daughter, Bethanie Allen, and her family.
“Steese qualified for the memorial because his untimely death came within 24 hours of responding to a fire call,” Bekanich noted. “That meets the criteria for Steese to be memorialized in this way.”
“I’m grateful to be able to attend and participate in all of the activities and the ceremony which the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) has put so much time and effort into organizing,” Allen said. “It is a privilege to be able to honor my dad at this level of magnitude, which he is so deserving of. As we continue to navigate our grief journey, the NFFF has significantly helped to honor his legacy.”
Information posted on the NFFF website notes that Steese was born July 5, 1960, in Mifflinburg, to the late Ralph and Belva Steese.
“Tod was incredibly devoted to serving his community,” the website states. “He spent many years as part of borough council, including time as vice president. He served as assistant coach of the Mifflinburg baseball team, did videography for the Mifflinburg football team, and was a bus driver for athletic events. Tod also spent over 25 years as a PIAA basketball official. Tod was seen regularly throughout the community on his route through town working for Schnure’s Disposal Services.”
A lifetime member of the Mifflinburg Hose Company, he spent 30-plus years as a volunteer firefighter.
“His infectious smile and well-known and loved personality helped him shine in public relations for the department,” the website states. “Tod followed in his father’s footsteps and was devoted to assisting with fundraising for the hose company through their annual bingo nights at the fireman’s carnival.
“Tod was a fantastic engineer for the company,” the site states. “He also was passionate about his role as their tower and driver trainer. Over the years, Tod spent time as ambulance captain, EMT, president and vice president. He was very proud to be part of the original Mifflinburg Hose Company Honor Guard.”
Steese was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, of Milton, where the NFFF website notes he was “known to greet everyone with a smile and a hug. He loved helping with security and youth ministries at his church.”
Steese is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Bethanie and Josh Allen; one son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Amanda Steese; and grandsons, Braxton Allen, Beau Allen and Carter Steese.
Braxton, age 7, is quoted on the NFFF website, reflecting about his grandfather.
“I bet Pop Cleever is driving firetrucks all around heaven and having fun, but the best part is there is no fire there, and he just gets to give the people and the kids rides,” Braxton said.
