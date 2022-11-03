Attempted murder, arson charges filed against Danville man

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Attempted murder and arson charges have been filed against a 59-year-old Danville man who allegedly charged at troopers with a saw and lit a home on fire.
John Andrew Young has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 R&H Ave., Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said they responded to the home after receiving reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, Young allegedly ran into the home and ignited two gas cans on fire.
According to a press release, troopers were inside the home when Young lit it on fire. He then approached troopers while brandishing a saw zaw.
Young allegedly refused commands to drop the weapon, and was tasered by troopers before being taken into custody. He has been charged with attempted murder, terroristic threats, simple assault, arson, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Young was arraigned by District Judge Marvin Shrawder and locked up in the Montour Country Prison in lieu of bail.
