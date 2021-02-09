HARRISBURG - Data released Tuesday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 88 over six-area counties. Six new deaths were reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 32 in Lycoming County, 19 in Northumberland County, 18 in Columbia County, 9 in Union County, 7 in Snyder County and 3 in Montour County.
Three new deaths were reported in Lycoming County and one each in Columbia, Montour and Snyder counties.
Statewide, cases rose by 4,088. Cases climbed to 876,913 since March.
Vaccination updates provided by the Department of Health are as follows: Northumberland County, 8,514 partially vaccinated, 3,009 fully vaccinated; Lycoming County, 7,982 partially, 3,075 fully; Columbia County, 6,418 partially, 2,861 fully; Union County, 3,542 partially; 1,239 fully; Snyder, 2,858 partially, 734 fully; and Montour, 2,658 partially and 3,075 fully.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 6,437 cases (306 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 7,414 cases (227 deaths)
- Union County, 3,721 cases (77 deaths)
- Columbia County, 3,972 cases (121 deaths)
- Snyder County, 2,262 cases (71 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,544 cases (54 deaths)
