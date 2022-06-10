COBURN — State officials and a local business representative made a pitch Thursday for directing federal funds toward infrastructure in forest land.
Among the projects in need of funding, a former railroad bridge over Penns Creek near Coburn.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said about $548,000 would be needed to upgrade what is now used only by pedestrians.
After an inspection in October 2021, the former railroad bridge was downgraded to only allow pedestrian traffic. Norbeck said an emergency rehab involving some decking material and lumber costs a few hundred dollars but more is needed.
Matt Beaver, Bald Eagle State Forest district forester, said improvements would result in better emergency response in adjacent forest areas. Access is especially important during hunting seasons when search and rescue operations are more frequent.
It was hoped that funds could come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money so that the current weight restriction could be removed. Parts of the bridge date back to the 19th century when it carried trains of the Lewisburg and Tyrone Railroad.
Tess Weigand, of The Feathered Hook, a Coburn lodge and fishing gear supplier, said the economic importance of maintaining a world-class fishing stream could not be underestimated.
Weigand explained that each element of the the ecosystem around Penns Creek contributed to keeping it an attraction to people who fish. Green drakes, insects which serve as food for fish, were as important as the fish themselves.
“If we don’t have the cold water and the clean water, we don’t have the bugs,” said Weigand, also a guide. “Without that, we don’t have the fish. and without that we don’t have recreation.”
Trees along the creek, Weigand and others noted, help keep the water cool and reduce runoff.
“It is our job to help our clients to understand the importance of responsible recreation,” Weigand said. “It’s big for us.”
Ellen Shultzabarger, Bureau of Forestry director and state forester, said her agency was initially set up to reforest the state and protect watersheds. Outdoor recreation and related infrastructure have also been necessary projects.
Representatives of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, the Fish and Boat Commission and others also stressed the economic impact of outdoor recreation and the importance of infrastructure to support it.
Officials noted the 2022-2023 budget proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf calls for spending on outdoor recreation infrastructure improvement. Bills sponsored by Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. Jake Corman (R-34) would divert ARPA funds to do just that.
