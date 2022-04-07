LEWISBURG — K-9 Edy has joined the Union County Sheriff’s Department staff.
Deputy Dustin Heiser said Edy, a 2-year-old Belgian shepherd, began work earlier this year.
Heiser was certified to work with Edy and picked the dog up in South Carolina after arrival from the Slovak Republic.
“He is a dual purpose (dog),” Heiser said. “He does apprehension, area searching, tracking and narcotic detection.”
Heiser noted that Edy is more energetic than his predecessor. But the new Union County K-9’s intense look belies a happy and friendly personality.
“He’s never had aggression in him,” Heiser observed. “Even through our training he never came back or got aggressive.
“Even when we did apprehension work, he is happy about doing it,” he continued. “It is a game to him.”
Heiser said Edy responds to commands in Dutch like many dogs trained for law enforcement. The word “bleif,” one of several basic commands, means “stay.”
When Edy arrived in the United States, Heiser said his training was only for apprehending people. Imprinting, a form of continued training, would follow and will continue through the dog’s service career.
“We would imprint him on the odors,” Heiser said. “We teach him narcotic odor, human odor for area searches and tracking.”
Heiser said the dog had never smelled cow manure before odor imprinting and was surprised by it.
Edy has also learned to observe ground disturbances, or how to recognize an odor stirred up when a person steps on a grass lawn.
Edy gets quality dog food, Heiser said, but no special variety or brand. Food which could slow him down, such as table scraps, is avoided.
Heiser credited the Bald Eagle Kennel Club and individual donations with helping to cover the roughly $22,000 needed for Edy.
Charlie, a yellow lab, retired at the end of 2021, but is still occasionally brought to the Union County Courthouse by his handler.
Heiser said Edy’s service career will likely be about eight years.
