MILTON — The Milton Police Department is experimenting with a new program designed to foster access to crucial community services. The face of that program is Jerry Bastian.
“Since early July I think I counted up, in just that short amount of time, on basically a part-time schedule, I’ve had over 45 encounters,” said Bastian, the department’s new co-responder. “So it’s going really well. I think the officers here appreciate the work that’s being put in. I think it definitely helps save some time on their end, that they can be out doing other things they need to do.”
Initially made possible through COVID-19 funding, and now sustained by a grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the co-responder is designed to function as a liaison between the police department and county services.
“It’s good to have somebody that’s a liaison between the police force and the community and also has contacts with the county and private services that can be available for mental health or again or children and youth or whatever the case may be,” said Bastian, who worked in law enforcement for 25 years, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. “I definitely understand the law enforcement end. I like being that guy who can put people in contact with counseling services or maybe find them food and housing or whatever they need.”
The co-responder role is relatively new within the Susquehanna River Valley, and the Milton Police Department modeled its position on a similar one from Mifflin County.
Because of the relative novelty of the co-responder, a key step in the early days of the program has simply included making members of the community aware of its existence. To help spread the word, Bastian has attended local events, such a block party held recently in Brown Avenue Park.
“They kind of gave me the mic and allowed me to talk about what I do,” said Bastian. “I kind of thought that I’d be there for maybe a half hour or so but I ended up handing out a bunch of business cards and had people coming up to me for about an hour-and-a half-talking. The community seems to really have accepted everything that I’ve been up to.”
The aims of the co-responder position are largely twofold. In the short term, the co-responder can help divert people away from the criminal justice system and toward the kind of county services that are needed. In the long term, connecting people with critical social services can also foster stronger and more sustainable community relationships.
“A lot of times there are other underlying root causes that we’re trying to address to alleviate the issue down the road,” said Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer. “What we’re currently seeing is, the program’s working. It’s being utilized. We’re anxious to get our hands on some hard data here over a period of time.”
As the program moves forward, Zettlemoyer and Bastian are excited to get a clearer picture of the kind of impact the co-responder position is having on Milton residents.
“I enjoy this position so I would certainly want to see it succeed,” said Bastian. “I would like to see the position expand. I would love to see it become a part of a lot of other departments in the area.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
