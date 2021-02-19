WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a workshop for children focusing on the colonial craft of fraktur.
The workshop will be conducted by Catheal Weiser and is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Taber Museum, 585 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Pre-registration is required and the workshop will be limited to 25 children. To register or for more information regarding programming call 570-326-3326.
There is no charge for the workshop, recommended for children age 8 to 12, and it is open to all. Facial covering will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Fraktur, hand drawn artwork common in the early history of America and Germany, are illuminated records of events such as birth, marriage, and baptisms. Workshop students will learn the history and technique of this early American art form and after studying some examples participants will learn how to design and create their own certificate.
The workshop is underwritten by a grant from the Free and Accepted Masons, Ivy Lodge 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.