Restaurants strengthening bond with Lewisburg community

LEWISBURG — Several restaurants in downtown Lewisburg are getting on board for the inaugural Downtown Lewisburg Restaurant Weekend.
The event — sponsored by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) — will be held Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, at participating restaurants in the downtown.
Neve Durrwachter, marketing intern at the LDP, explained how the idea came about.
“Restaurant Weekend started with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s desire to support their local food and drink establishments in an innovative way,” said Durrwachter. “After sitting down with the owner or manager of nearly every single one of these businesses, a strong theme emerged. These eateries, bars, and shops are more than their menus. They are the unique sums of local history, generations of family, tradition, creativity, resilience, and most importantly passion.”
However, she said many customers are not exposed to these “shaping forces.”
“Restaurant Weekend was, therefore, designed to bring these qualities and voices to the forefront of the eating and drinking experience,” Durrwachter said. “The three avenues for participation are The Lewisburg Local, Back to the Roots, and 86’d, and were directly inspired by the three most prominent influences business owners referenced when describing their experiences.”
Participating businesses must serve a meal associated with one of the three themes:
• The Lewisburg Local — “That’s what Lewisburg is all about.” It represents what makes the community meaningful and unique through food and beverage choices.
• Back to the Roots — “Just like grandma used to make.” Honoring and sharing the heritage that each business was founded on through a time-honored or region-specific recipe that even regulars haven’t seen before.
• 86’d — “That would never sell.” Or would it?! Eateries bring out that one recipe they’ve debated putting on their menu for years.
Durrwachter said the easiest way for individuals to get involved is to try the specials being offered by participating businesses.
“Once you do, you can post about it on Instagram, where you will be entered in a giveaway contest for Lewisburg swag,” she said.
Prizes include Lewisburg mugs, T-shirts, stickers, and downtown dollars. The LDP will contact winners via Instagram on Monday, July 31.
And while it’s been said that those who eat in Lewisburg have a diverse and adventurous pallett, Durrwachter said, the event will be sure to embolden that aspect.
“The traditional Restaurant Weekend has qualifying criteria — participations fee, discounts, three-course meals — that inequitably exclude businesses that do not specialize in this style of dining or who operate on slimmer profit margins from participating,” Durrwacther said. “Eliminating these barriers creates an opportunity for all of the food and drink businesses that make the downtown what it is to get involved.”
In doing so, she said diners and shoppers are able to get a true taste of their community and the diversity that keeps it alive.
“The businesses participating in Restaurant Weekend are actively strengthening their bond with the community,” Durrwachter said. “While food and drink establishments are generally thought of as distinctly separate entities, it is actually their interdependence and collaboration with each other that contributes to their success.”
She said the event also provides an opportunity for the people behind the food to take a break from routine, and to have fun showcasing their passion and ingenuity.
“Restaurant Weekend patrons will have an exclusive opportunity to try something they’ve never tasted before even from a place they’ve visited a thousand times,” Durrwachter said. “It is also the perfect time to go somewhere new or to that one place that’s been on your list forever. Most importantly, patronizing Restaurant Weekend signifies support and care for fellow community members and the businesses with which they support themselves. Come get an authentic sample of what the downtown Lewisburg has to offer.”
Those businesses planning on participating in the event include: Alee’s Cafe and Mediterranean Market, Amami, Bull Run Tap House, Catherman’s Candy, Civil War Cider, Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro, Fisher’s Meats, Gram’s Eatery, Hungry Run Distillery and Tomahawk Tacos, Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg Hotel Restaurant, Siam Restaurant and Bar, Street of Shops Restaurant, The Cookie Dude, Trevina and Vennari’s Pizza.
For up-to-date information check the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s Facebook page @downtownlewisburg or visit www.lewisburgpa.com.
