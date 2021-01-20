LEWISBURG — Where equipment may be located in a home and be in compliance with Lewisburg Borough code was subject of a hearing before council Tuesday night.
Borough Manager William Lowthert explained that a long-standing code had to be changed concerning where hot water heaters, HVAC systems and the like may rest in a home.
“(The Federal Emergency Management Agency) is saying if we want to keep our CRS rating (8), we must amend that ordinance and require equipment to be raised at least 1.5 feet above the regulatory flood elevation,” Lowthert said. “This would match with everything else in our zoning ordinance regarding flooding. This change probably should have happened a while ago.”
Maintaining the current rating would qualify property owners with federally backed mortgages for a 10% reduction in premiums for required flood insurance. It was noted that the ordinance applied to the entire borough, but structures sufficiently far from the 100-year flood plain or its edge were elevated enough as is.
Council approved the amendment without a dissenting vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.