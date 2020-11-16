ELIMSPORT — One man was flown to the hospital and another seriously injured as well when a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree head on between Elimsport and Oval in Lycoming County.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 11:38 p.m. Saturday along Route 44 southbound, east of Vandyke Road, Limestone Township.
Kinsley A. Cohick, 26, of Montoursville, was traveling south in a 2004 Mazda 3, police noted. The vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, went out of control in a left curve, left the roadway and struck a tree head on, troopers reported. Cohick and passenger Dalton W. Schlee, 28, of South Williamsport, were not belted.
Schlee was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury and Cohick was transported by ambulance to Geisinger with a suspected serious injury.
Cohick will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers reported.
