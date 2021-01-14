EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A giveaway of a potentially life-saving product was held Wednesday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
Sheila Packer, Evangelical Community Hospital manager of Community Health and Wellness, said there was no charge for the Narcan distribution and it was confidential.
“No questions asked,” Packer said. “The only question we really ask is if (recipients) know how to use it. We have demos that show how it is done and we remind them it has to be stored at room temperature.”
The product, also known as naloxone, can reverse the effects of a potentially deadly opioid overdose.
Previous distributions have been in Shamokin, at the Union County Resource Center in Kelly Township and at Miller Center. Response has been positive and the demand has been steady.
“We did it the day before New Year’s Eve,” Packer said of the previous distribution. “We gave out 36 kits. Each bag we that we give has two doses.”
Giving a dose of Narcan is like giving someone Afrin nasal spray, Packer added. If a single dose is not effective in three minutes, another dose can be given in a person’s other nostril. Kits also supply gloves and facial shields if cardio-pulmonary resuscitation is needed.
Packer said the ultimate objective is to reduce the stigma of drug addiction and let people know someone who has overdosed may not have to die from it. Information about recovery such as the availability of treatment was also supplied.
The distribution was paid for by a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency.
