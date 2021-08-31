MILTON — Throughout her 33 years of working with the Head Start program, Rose Williams came to realize the cycle of poverty was repeating through multiple families.
"I was seeing generations that were coming back to Head Start," Williams said, adding that she taught the grandchildren of some of the first children she worked with through the program.
Through research and her own experiences, she realized families needed more than the Head Start program to help them move forward.
Head Start is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services which provides early childhood education, health and nutrition services to low-income children and families.
"(Head Start) is a piece of the puzzle," Williams said. "We needed more pieces of the puzzle."
To help add more pieces to the puzzle, Williams four years ago launched the Getting Ahead Foundation.
She is in the process of applying for 501c3 nonprofit status for the foundation, which operates the Getting Ahead in the Valley program.
Through the program, Williams explained participants meet one time per week, for 19 weeks.
The most recent class of participants started gathering June 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton.
The program is offered free for families interested in learning skills and receiving information about resources to help them move from poverty toward stability.
This year, the program is maxed out at 12 participants.
"We started small, with six participants," Williams said.
By year two, the program grew to eight participants. Last year, 12 participated.
Participating members are at 100 to 150% of the poverty level.
"It's a diverse group," Williams said. "We recruit for diversity. We have men, we have women, all races."
Each session lasts 90 minutes.
"We start off each week (discussing) what's new and good," Williams said. "We need to share the positives in our life."
From there, the sessions cover information outlined through a curriculum titled "Getting Ahead in a Just Getting-by World."
As part of the curriculum, Williams said participants are tasked with researching poverty in the community.
"The first step is really scary (for participants)," she said.
The class members are asked to contact community leaders and question them about poverty in the area.
By reaching out to leaders, and learning through the program what services are available in the community, Williams said group members come to feel empowered.
Topics covered also include tips and information on improving emotionally, cognitively, physically and socially.
"You can have just a little bit of money, but if you have the other resources, you have a good life," Williams said. "It's not all about money."
Program participants typically bond with one another.
"By the third week, this is their group," Williams said. "They support each other. They care about each other. They give each other rides."
At the end of each session, participants are provided with a food box.
Courtney Sullivan, one of those enrolled in the program, was encouraged to participate from her mother Venisa Sullivan, who is also enrolled.
Through the sessions, Courtney said she's enjoyed learning money management skills, and about how society works.
"I didn't realize how many resources are out there (for those in need), and not many people know about them," she said.
Ginger Drass, another program participant, has also enjoyed the aspects of the program which focus on money management, and mistakes some people may make with their finances.
"I think of myself as pretty money smart," Drass said. "This gives me an understanding of how people look at money."
Eric Kratzer, a program participant, is thankful to have learned through the program about various resources available for those in need. He's also enjoyed connecting with other program participants.
Participant Jaylen Threet said the program has a therapeutic element to it as those involved can speak with one another and not feel like they are being judged because of the situation they are in.
He's appreciative of a portion of the course which covered adverse childhood experiences.
"That could be anything from a bad memory to a traumatic memory to having your parents divorce," Threet said.
Williams has heard success stories from program graduates who have used what they learned through the classes to improve their lives.
"Recently, we had a graduate who is almost 70," she explained. "She came in to tell the group she got a job. She got a better vehicle. She is on top of the world."
Williams noted the organization recently received a $1,350 donation from Members Choice Federal Credit Union. The funds were raised through a festival held by the credit union, and will be used for programming material.
Getting Ahead in the Valley is open to residents of upper Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. There is a waiting list of individuals interested in participating in the program.
For more information, visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or call 570-238-0478.
