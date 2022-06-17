With its popularity skyrocketing in the U.S., the 2022 Formula 1 schedule includes two races in country — Miami, Fla. and Austin, Texas. Next year, the series will add a third venue, a Saturday night street race in Las Vegas.
Milton is just over 1,600 miles from Austin. Milton and Miami are separated by approximately 1,200 miles. The distance between Milton and Las Vegas is a whopping 2,353 miles. If a race fan living in the Susquehanna River Valley wishes to drive to an F1 race, their closest option would be in another country.
Formula 1 will race this weekend in Montreal, Canada, which is just shy of 500 miles from Milton. While I have never been to a Formula 1 race, my closest option for attending one would be to travel “north of the border,” to Montreal.
I’m not sure I’ll ever make it to an F1 race — given the outrageous ticket prices — if I do ever make one, it will likely be in Montreal.
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve — home of the Canadian Grand Prix — is high on my list of “bucket list” tracks to visit. The venue has hosted F1 races on and off since 1978. Of all the tracks on the circuit, Montreal is one which has hosted some very competitive races over the years.
The track is also known for producing first-time winners, including Jean Alesi, Lewis Hamilton and Robert Kubica.
Hamilton won the most recent race held in Canada, in 2019. That event was highlighted by an intense battle for the victory between he and Sebastian Vettel, with Vettel actually crossing the finish line first. However, he was penalized for a perceived on-track infraction.
Following the race, Vettel famously moved a No. 1 sign which was stationed in front of Hamilton’s car, placing it in front of his own race car.
While the track is best known for hosting Formula 1, the event I really wanted to attend in Montreal was a NASCAR race
The Xfinity series raced at the track annually between 2007 and 2012. Many of the races were thrilling, with the list of winners including Kevin Harvick, Canadian Ron Fellows, Carl Edwards, Boris Said, Marcos Ambrose and Justin Allgaier.
There was talk that NASCAR’s Cup series may look at racing in Montreal, but that event never came to fruition.
After NASCAR scrapped the Xfinity race in Montreal, it started contesting truck races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park near Toronto.
That event also moved to high on my list of “must see races” as it became known for hosting thrilling finishes.
Chase Elliott scored his first truck victory in the track’s inaugural race in 2013, by bumping Ty Dillon out of the lead on the last lap. One year later, Ryan Blaney won by barely edging Mexican driver Germain Quiroga in a thrilling battle to the finish.
In 2016, John Hunter Nemecheck and Cole Custer brawled on the finish line after Nemecheck shoved Custer’s truck off track as the two were racing side-by-side across the finish line.
One year later, Austin Cindric dumped Kaz Grala to score his first truck win.
In 2018, Justin Haley inherited the win after Noah Gragson attempted to wreck his Kyle Busch Racing teammate Todd Gilliland out of the lead on the last lap.
The truck series has not returned to Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 race.
While Montreal is now the home to Canada’s lone F1 race, the series previously raced at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, staging eight races there between 1967 and 1977. Winners at the track include Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, American Peter Revson and Emerson Fittipaldi.
While I wouldn’t be surprised to see a NASCAR division eventually return to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, it’s doubtful F1 will ever race there again as the facility would need massive upgrades in order to host the series.
