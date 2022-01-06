SUNBURY — Whether you just received your diamond ring or you’ve already set a date and started planning, the Winter Bridal Expo will have something to offer for everyone preparing to say “I do.”
The Standard-Journal and The (Shamokin) News-Item, in partnership with Whispering Oaks Vineyard, will be holding a Winter Bridal Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the vineyard, 1306 Route 61, Sunbury.
Masking will be required of everyone attending the expo. In the event of inclement weather, the expo will be held Saturday, Jan. 22.
Brian Cunningham, of Whispering Oaks, has enjoyed partnering with the newspapers to hold the expo. While the event was unable to be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this marks the fifth year for the show.
“It’s been a great, successful partnership,” Cunningham said. “It’s been really well attended.”
With the event taking one year off, Cunningham is glad it’s returning this year.
“It’s so great to see people back out again and to be here, doing things they haven’t done,” he said. “It’s great to be back at it this year. It will be another great year.”
Nikki Keister-Horning, of Gable House Bakery of Mifflinburg, has been a vendor at past editions of the expo and will be returning this year.
“It gives us exposure to a whole different group of couples that we wouldn’t normally have,” she said. “The years that we have gone to that (Northumberland County) area, we have booked a whole lot of weddings.”
Keister-Horning’s business specializes in customized dessert bars.
“A lot of couples aren’t interested in a big cake,” she said. “They are interested in offering their guests options, and unique options. A lot of our weddings are dessert bars with a lot of different variety.”
After a slowdown throughout much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keister-Horning said her business picked up in 2021.
“Twenty-twenty-one was our biggest year ever in general, especially for weddings,” she said. “We are anticipating 2022 to be on par, if not better.”
In addition to meeting couples, Keister-Horning enjoys participating in bridal expos for a number of reasons.
“It’s nice to meet other vendors,” she said. “It’s a little community of wedding vendors. There’s a lot of camaraderie.”
For the couples she will work with as a result of her participation in the expo, Zena Beaver will be prepared to walk them through every aspect of planning a honeymoon.
Beaver, of Travel Depot, has worked in the travel industry for 34 years and also loves to travel.
“To go on a honeymoon, near or far, is really important at the beginning of a marriage,” she said. “You’ll never get that honeymoon feel back.”
Just by talking with a couple, Beaver can help them plan the perfect trip, even if they’re not quite sure what they’re looking for.
“Some people (enjoy) hiking and biking, adventure,” she said. “For other people, it’s laying on a beach somewhere. It depends on the couple, the budget and what their dreams are.
“A travel agent is there to guide you, to plan the trip, and they’re (available) throughout the trip,” Beaver said.
She noted the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of aspects of traveling.
“It’s important to use a travel agent, probably now more than ever, to navigate what the restrictions are, what the requirements are (when visiting various locations),” Beaver said.
She is glad there are more travel options available now than what existed at the onset of the pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to people traveling again, looking to the future and the world starting to open up,” Beaver said.
Expo vendors will include Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop, An Elegant Production, Gable House Bakery, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pretty Petals and Gifts, Harping Along, The Springfield Banquet Hall and Catering, Flowers and Friends, Scicchitano’s Catering, Travel Depot, Untangled Salon, Lauren Gemberling Events, Breaking Bread Company, Cheese Louise Cheese Cakery, Affordable Rentals by Nichole, Stacey’s Photography, Jocelyn Photography, Foss Jewelers, Fusion Formal and Bridal Wear, West Branch Rental, D.J. Big Andy.
