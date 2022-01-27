WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recently announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
• Amanda Albright of Lewisburg
• Philip Davis of Milton
• Joshua Dombrowski of Coal Township
• Hope Drumm of Lewisburg
• Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
• Alison Gardner of Milton
• Hope Harrington of Milton
• Brett Hause of Milton
• Rachel Kern of Milton
• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg
• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
• Marissa Pick of Watsontown
• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.