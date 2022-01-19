SUNBURY — Repair to an inflatable dam which creates Lake Augusta near Sunbury will take a toll on the 2022 recreational boating season.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) held an online informational session on the topic on Tuesday afternoon. It was hosted by Jared Fencil, DCNR assistant regional manager, who explained to viewers why a decision was to keep the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at its winter levels until repairs can be completed.
Repairs actually began in August according to the DCNR website and were scheduled to be completed in 2022. But high water from two tropical storms and a tropical depression in 2021 forced suspension of the work.
Fencil provided graphs of rainfall and photos of damage to protective cofferdams used during last year’s repairs. He said they illustrated debris hung up over a section of a cofferdam and other damage.
“It was never intended to be toppled over by river height,” Fencil said. “It created a hydraulic effect of debris circulating downstream from the cofferdam. It was definitely a sight to see.”
Fencil said acceptable conditions for replacement of “Bag 6” of the dam usually come together in July. A causeway and cofferdam will need to be built.
“While we don’t anticipate being able to create Lake Augusta during the majority of this upcoming season, there is a slight chance of a short boating season in late summer or early fall with the lake up full,” Fencil said. “This is our hope.”
Questions included what sort of boats would be usable with water levels less than optimal. A DCNR official said launch ramps would be opened for smaller flat-bottomed bass boats.
He said an experienced operator should have little trouble unless it is a drought year. Dock sections will be stored near the launch site, reducing the number of available parking spaces.
Scheduled bag replacement was scheduled for 2025 and 2026. It was noted that the state would investigate whether two bags could be replaced at the same time.
Formerly known as the Sunbury Fabridam, the six-bag dam is the largest inflatable dam in the world.
