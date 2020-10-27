MIFFLINBURG — A country road near Mifflinburg is not unlike many country roads throughout Central Pa., except for one residence where a Vietnam Memorial was erected.
It’s striking, and certainly grabs your attention. It’s a memorial the likes of which would spruce up many town squares.
Percival “Skip” Weidensaul had a “Field of Dreams” vision. He had fought the demons of Vietnam for many years and like a lot of Vietnam veterans could not understand his homecoming — the stares, the avoidance. It was all so hard to understand.
Weidensaul found his release after 50 years by designing and having a memorial erected in his front yard. It’s a memorial to his brothers in arms and all the men and women who lived with the scars of Vietnam; and most of all to those who did not make it home.
Weidensaul was born and raised in western Union County. Following his graduation from Mifflinburg High School in 1967 he attended The Computer Educational Institute in Philadelphia for programing. In May 1968 with the draft bearing down on him, Weidensaul enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He went through boot camp in Paris Island, South Carolina, and received his training as a combat rifleman. Advanced Infantry Training was at Camp Geiger in North Carolina, followed by 30 days of guerrilla training at Camp Pendleton, California. He was prepared, and received his orders for the Republic of Vietnam.
Weidensaul’s route took him to Hawaii, Okinawa, and a final landing in Danang, Vietnam in late October 1968. He was assigned to the Roving Fleet Marine Force as a machine gunner which assured that he would see much of I Corps in the in the northern-most part of Vietnam — the most dangerous. His duties ranged from amphibious assaults along the beaches of the South China Sea to working with the South Vietnamese Popular Forces under the Combined Action Program. He was assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines. His exposure to combat was ever increasing.
His unit had spent a week or so performing search and destroy patrols in the A Shau Valley in the late summer of 1969. The A Shau ran roughly north and south in northwestern South Vietnam. It paralleled the Laotian border.
One night as they were setting up a perimeter, Weidensaul had dug his fighting hole and had his M-60 machine gun in position. Suddenly a North Vietnamese ChiCom Grenade exploded to his front. He was injured in the face with shrapnel from the grenade. He was treated and later returned to duty.
Weidensaul completed his tour of duty with the Marine Corps. He had earned the Combat Action Ribbon and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.
He returned home in December 1969, and returned to his wife Beverly, whom he had married shortly before he had enlisted. He worked at various jobs until joining the Federal Prison System for 24 years. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 14 years.
Weidensaul serves as a trustee for George H. Ramer, MOH, Chapter 656 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He and his wife enjoy life on Grand Valley Road in the house fronted by a memorial to Vietnam Warriors. “All gave some, some gave all.”
