Editor’s note: The 83rd State House District includes White Deer and Gregg townships in Union County, which were previously in the 84th District. District boundaries redrawn to reflect 2020 census results include portions of Lycoming County.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Republican Jamie Flick decided to run for the State House because he believed business people were needed in Harrisburg rather than “bought and paid for” career politicians.
Flick, 60, has run a software company and credited his work ethic to growing up on a farm with five brothers.
Issues to be addressed via state policy included:
• Campaign finance reform has never been effectively addressed. Flick claimed legislators usually talk about it briefly then “put it in the rear view mirror.” He noted that he has not taken money from any lobbyist, special interest group, political action committee, “super PAC” or business.
• Cutting red tape, specifically for the gas industry, which has been prevented from drilling. Flick said state government has blamed the federal government for not promoting gas drilling. But other states, such as Texas, have not blamed Washington.
• Automatic state representative pay raises based on the rate of inflation are also due to be rolled back. Flick said the policy was based on action taken more than 30 years ago. Once a repeal is put to a vote, Flick said names of who voted in favor and who voted against should be published.
Incumbent Jeff Wheeland (R-83) has announced his intent to retire at the end of the current term. No Democratic candidate has filed for their party’s nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.