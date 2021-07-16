LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University (LHU) recently held in-person commencement for undergraduate and graduate students.
Local undergraduates and degrees granted included Collin Benfield (recreation management), Kelsey Brown of Watsontown (criminal justice) and Quinn Cummings of Lewisburg (health services).
Nicholas Hornig of Mifflinburg (communication), Breanna Joseph of Lewisburg (biology), Kelly Kratzer of Montgomery (pre-K to grade 4/special education) also received degrees.
Felicia DiBernardo of Allenwood and Jed Martin of Lewisburg each graduated with a associate degree in nursing.
Alexa Connors of Northumberland earned a graduate degree in physician assistant. Cummings also received a graduate degree in health science, physician assistant.
Spring 2021 graduates received academic degrees at Charlotte Smith Field during the 143rd spring commencement ceremonies.
