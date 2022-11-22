BERWICK — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is accepting applications through the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund from nonprofits that serve upper Northumberland County.

Grants and scholarships from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are made possible by the gifts of Josephine Smith, a woman of vision for the future of her community. Charitable dollars are available through a competitive process to nonprofits with programs or projects that benefit individuals that reside in the greater Warrior Run community — as defined by the geographic boundaries of the Warrior Run School District.

