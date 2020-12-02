LEWISBURG — The Union County budget for 2021 cleared a hurdle Tuesday on its way to likely final adoption later in the month.
Commissioners Jeff Reber, Stacy Richards and Preston Boop, commissioner chair, approved the tentative spending plan without a dissenting vote.
Union County Finance Director Jeff McClntock budget director told commissioners the budget was prepared using the current property tax rate of 5.56 mills. At that rate, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would annually owe $556 in county property tax.
McClintock outlined the plan to commissioners and viewers on Zoom, noting that nothing was “set in stone.”
Projected spending increased by of $970,524 from 2020, while revenue decreased by $513,549. Previous year spending was about $19.4 million. McClintock added that the imbalance in the budget would be worked on as the adoption date approaches.
Eligible employees will receive a pay increase to the next level, a “step” increase, and a 1% cost of living increase if the plan is adopted as is. McClintock said it resulted in a $158,000 increase in salaries from the previous year. Medical insurance premiums increased by 8.5% which McClintock called substantial.
Projections for capital projects decreased by $338,000, though budgeted projects included heating and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements courthouse and a partial replacement of its roof for $120,000. The Union County Government Center will have HVAC work completed, also for $120,000.
The Prothonotary’s office had $214,000 budgeted for an improved software package. The Department of Elections and Voter Registration had about $70,000 additional money budgeted to purchase supplies and services for mail-in ballots.
However, the Community Action Agency (CAA) at the Union County Day Reporting Center will see a 50% reduction in budgeted spending. Boop said one of the CAA staff positions has been eliminated because the county Probation Department was offering a similar service.
Boop cited a reduced need due to fewer in-person meetings during the pandemic, but added that the CAA line in the budget could be at least partially restored.
As per an auditor’s recommendation, McClintock said an operating reserve account covering two months of expenses would still be in place in case federal or state funding to the county is delayed for some reason.
The county spending plan will be available on the county website and posted in the front of the Union County Government Center. Adoption was planned for a commissioners meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
At the commissioner’s morning work session, Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, was honored for 30 years of service. Boop noted that he looked forward to the day that he could visit the jail in person like he often did before the pandemic. Boop also recalled that Shaffer operated a Mifflinburg area hoagie shop at one time.
Sue Sees, Union County Court deputy administrator, and Kristen Hollenbach, Union County probation officer were respectively honored for 20 and 10 years of service.
