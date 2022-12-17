LEWISBURG — Five years after first opening its doors, with exhibits and programming designed to spark the curiosity of children, the Lewisburg Children's Museum continues to serve the community.
Located in the former Lewisburg Area High School building at Routes 15 and 45, the museum officially opened its doors in September 2017.
The idea behind the museum was formulated in January 2016, when the school building was sold after a new facility was built along Newman Road.
Museum founders Abby Gulden-Luthi and Erin Jablonski, wanted to ensure the old space could continue to serve the community, while giving children and families the opportunity to find joy and excitement in education.
Kahla DeSmit, the museum's executive director, is a graduate of the Midd-West School District in Snyder County, and previously volunteering with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.
Holding an undergraduate degree in education, DeSmit discovered her passion for sparking curiosity, learning, and growth would be better fulfilled outside of the classroom.
"We really want to spark curiosity in children while they are in a safe space with their family,” DeSmit said, of the Lewisburg museum.
She said children may not remember how to solder a lightbulb, but they will remember the joy of learning something.
DeSmit believes the term museum is a bit of a misnomer. While people generally associate museums with glass-covered displays, quiet conversations, and no touching rules, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum could not be further from that definition. Crafting tables and interactive displays fill nearly every room, and it’s difficult to walk in a line without having to make way for a child that is running, yelling, or sometimes both.
DeSmit noted that the museum continues to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the onset of the pandemic, DeSmit said she was “sitting in my kitchen, crying, trying to figure out how to fill out the government documents to keep everything alive.”
She had just taken the role of executive director in December of 2019, and within six months of her new position, she thought it might have been the end of the museum.
“At the beginning, we thought it was a touch-based virus, and that’s obviously very bad for a museum with a lot of interactive exhibits,” she said, “But as time went on, we learned more about the virus, and in turn, our precautions changed and evolved.”
Things at the museum are still not quite at pre-pandemic levels, but DeSmit is optimistic about the future.
Attendance has risen significantly from 2020-2021, and she sees a children’s museums is needed now more than ever.
“Some of our littlest friends only know isolation and interacting with people through a screen, so the museum is a great place for them to work on their social and emotional skills as much as education,” DeSmit said.
While the physical location of the Children's Museum cannot move, DeSmit is adamant about getting the museum to as many people and events in the community as possible.
The museum participates in everything from Sunbury River Fest to the Lewisburg Arts Festival to reading programs hosted by local libraries. The museum also works with local universities to hire students in work study programs, and even provides students with the opportunity to complete projects for their courses.
For the first time this year, students at the SUN Area Technical Institute will be building displays and materials for the museum to use in its exhibits.
The museum is also committed to making its exhibits as accessible as accessible for anyone that may have difficulties, through its Count Me In initiatives. The museum has partnered with local libraries to provide culture passes for anyone that has a membership to the library.
The museum also allows admission with EBT cards, and reduced admission costs which account for roughly 10 to 15% of the museum's visitors.
The second Friday of each month is Sensory Friendly Night, designed for visitors with autism and other sensory difficulties. Sensory Friendly Night started as a capstone project for a student at Bucknell University in April, and is now partnered with the United Way.
With the museum seeming to recover from the initial wave of COVID, the future is starting to seem a little brighter. As of now, there are 12 employees, with two of them being full-time.
The museum, like every other entity in the building, leases out its space, so any possible plans of expansion or need to be made with that in mind.
"We are restricted in the space we have here, but we are also very conscious of our space, and the limitations help us consider how to make the most with what we have," DeSmit said. "As of right now, I think we have enough room to do what we want to do... The museum was founded to serve the community, so the decision to use this building as opposed to building something new was intentional."
DeSmit is thankful for the support the library has received from the community since first opening its doors.
"Every member of our board is very supportive of what we do, and we cherish all the different experiences and thoughts everyone brings to us," she said
The winter hours for the Lewisburg Children's Museum are 10 to 4 Mondays, Thursdays and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Information about any of the programs and future events can be found online at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/.
