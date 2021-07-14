Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: 911 open line, 12:14 a.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; reckless operation, 12:34 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairfield roads; be on the lookout, 8:01 a.m., North Third Street; 911 open line, 10:18 a.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; property issue, 11:40 a.m., North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 11:43 a.m., Market Street; assault, 11:57 a.m., South Sixth Street and Bell Alley; motorist assist, 1:45 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; disturbance, 2:38 p.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 5:08 p.m., Route 15 southbound; assist other agency, 5:30 p.m., Fairground Road at Route 45; false alarm, 6:07 p.m., North Third Street; shots heard, 7:40 p.m., Brown Street; burglary alarm, 8:25 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 8:34 p.m., International Drive.
• Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:51 a.m., St. Catherine Street; false/check identification, 1:14 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 1:24 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 2:24 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 3 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; suspicious circumstance, 5:02 a.m., Market Street; phone call request, 5:23 a.m., Market Street; 911 hang up, 7:28 a.m., Matlack Avenue; traffic stop, 10:56 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; welfare check, 1:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 3:51 p.m, Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 4:21 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic complaint, 5:35 p.m., South 15th Street at Jefferson Avenue; records check, 8:41 p.m., South 20th Street; traffic warning, 9:23 p.m., West Market at 13th streets.
• Friday: Fraud, 9 a.m., York Road, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 9:06 a.m., South Fifth Street; fraud, 11:42 a.m., Equestrian Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic complaint, 12:27 p.m., West Market at 15th streets; traffic stop, 2 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; fraud, 2:16 p.m., Colonial Lane, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 8:24 p.m., South Sixth Street; complaint, 8:44 p.m., Old Turnpike and Hoffa Mill rods; assist other agency, 10:43 p.m., Hospital Drive, Kelly Township; property issue, 11:04 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; property issue, 11:06 p.m., Stein Lane and Furnace Road; assist other agency, 11:23 p.m., South 20th Street, East Buffalo Township; MHMR, 11:41 p.m., Furnace Road.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Northumberland man was arrested for DUI after his vehicle was stopped at 10:10 p.m. June 8 along North Susquehanna Trail and May Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Econoline E350 was stopped for not having insurance when Michael Shambach, 54, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was injured and cited following a 4:49 p.m. crash July 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Skyler J. Swartz was traveling north in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta when it attempted to bypass traffic using the right turn lane, entered the intersection and struck a left-turning 2003 Ford Expedition driven by James J. Dilliplane, 41, of Sunbury, then struck a 2020 Acura MDX driven by Dorothy Perrier-Hogu, 49, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Swartz was not belted, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. All others were belted and no others were injured.
Swartz will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A child was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. July 11 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Brandy M. Mordan, 36, of Middleburg, was traveling west in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck several mailboxes, hit a utility pole and rotated. Mordan and her 5-year-old passenger were belted. Mordan will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 11:03 p.m. July 11 along North Susquehanna Trail, east of Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jashira E. Santiago Betances, 27, of Tampa, Fla., was traveling south in a 2008 Ford Edge when the vehicle went outside the travel lane, struck a curb, went over the curb and sustained disabling damage, troopers noted. Betances and four passengers, all children, were belted and no injuries were noted. Betances will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged domestic involving a 6-year-old West Milton boy.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:36 p.m. July 11 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg boy allegedly struck his guardian with a screen door.
The 12-year-old boy was cited following the alleged incident at 5:45 p.m. July 12 in Franklin Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 51-year-old Middleburg woman.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman was cited after she allegedly stole several plants from Walmart.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:20 p.m. May 23 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Debra Burlingame, 58, of Sunbury, was cited for allegedly stealing plants valued at $58.08, $20.74, $19.97 and $19.84.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was allegedly scammed out of $850 related to an online pet scam.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident reported at 11:46 a.m. June 28 along Longer Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to use the personal information of a 29-year-old Penns Creek woman to obtain unemployment benefits.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 12:22 p.m. June 28 along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a crash at 10:44 p.m. June 7 along Liberty Street and Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Krystle Fontaine, 34, was cited after allegedly crashing a 2015 Nissan Rogue.
Fleeing and eluding
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — Troopers took a 20-year-old South Williamsport man into custody after he allegedly fled from them at 2:42 a.m. May 21 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Alessandro Dincher was eventually taken into custody after fleeing ina 1992 Chevrolet Blazer, police noted. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.