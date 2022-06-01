Kenadee Wilt

MILTON — A daughter, Kenadee Mattison Wilt, was born at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 19, to Marcus and Kendra Wilt, of Milton. Kenadee was born at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Her grandparents are Jeff and Candy Foust of Milton, and Matt and Michelle Wilt of Danville.

Nora Henderson

BLOOMSBURG — A daughter, Nora Irene Henderson, was born Sunday, May 29, at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital to William and Victoria Henderson of Shamokin.

