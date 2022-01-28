LEWISBURG — In spite of the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, Bucknell University has set a new application record for a second consecutive year.
As of Jan. 17, Bucknell had received 11,364 applications — more than 100 more than last year’s record of 11,263.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Lisa Keegan expects the university to receive approximately 200 more applications before May.
Prior to the last two years, the previous record was 10,967 applications in 2015.
This year’s record applicant pool includes a 15% increase in applications from international students, a 7.5% increase from students of color and an 18.5% increase from students who would be the first in their family to attend college. There was also a slight increase in religious diversity among the applicants.
Keegan attributes some of the application record to finding the right balance in reaching students virtually and with in-person offerings.
The university began the current academic year by welcoming its largest incoming class in history. The 1,031 new students in the Class of 2025 were part of a record opening enrollment of 3,810 students, including 3,774 undergraduates and 36 graduate students on Aug. 17. The record incoming class came from 34 states and 43 countries.
