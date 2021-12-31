TURBOTVILLE — When Luke Hoffner finally scored his first automobile racing victory, he quickly realized he had a problem on his hands.
"Winning for the first time is the best thing and the worst thing that can happen to race car driver," Hoffner said. "Now all you want to do is win more often."
Although it took him several years of trying to score his first win in a dirt late model, the wins since then have come often. The Turbotville-area man has scored 192 victories and 19 different track championships throughout a driving tenure which started in 1981.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Hoffner will receive the Saturday Night Hero Award during the Living Legends of Auto Racing 29th annual Awards Banquet and Auction. The event is being held at The Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Hoffner is not sure how he was selected for the honor, and noted that five other awards will be presented that night.
"(NASCAR driver) Joey Logano is going to be there getting something," Hoffner said.
Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup champion, will be given the Distinguished Driver Award. Other awards will also be presented to individuals and entities which have worked within the NASCAR community, including: Raymond Fox III, The Ray Fox Memorial Award; The NASCAR Foundation, Allison Family Corporate Award; Clay Campbell, Tribute to the Early Days Award; and Winston Kelley, Russ Moyer Media Award.
The Living Legends of Auto Racing operates a museum in the Daytona Beach area.
It's special for Hoffner to be receiving the award.
"It means a lot," he said. "I don't know if I deserve it. There are so many other racers out there (who deserve it)."
A 1981 Warrior Run High School graduate who operates a automobile body repair shop near Turbotville, Hoffner got interested in racing through his father.
"When I was in school, that's all I wanted to do, go racing," Hoffner said. "We would go to Selinsgrove (Speedway) every weekend."
His father, Jack Hoffner, passed away about five years ago.
"He was my hero," Hoffner said, of his late father.
His father raced for 17 years, wrapping up his stint as a late model driver in 1977.
"Back when my dad raced, and when I first started racing, they were basically a street car," Hoffner said, while describing a dirt late model. "You took a street car, put a big motor in it, a roll cage and went racing."
The cars have evolved drastically over time. In the 1980s, Hoffner said chassis manufacturers started marketing specially built late model cars for drivers to purchase.
Hoffner started his first race in 1981, when he was just 17 years old.
"I raced at Selinsgrove for quite a few years before I earned my first win," he said. "It was snowing that morning. We went trout fishing."
The snow subsided and a racing event was held on that spring evening at Selinsgrove Speedway, seven or eight years after Hoffner started his first race.
"I won three more races that year," Hoffner said, adding that he developed an even greater desire to visit victory lane.
"Now, I had to win more often," he said.
Among the tracks where he's won championships, Hoffner lists Clinton County Speedway, UMI Motorsports Park in Clearfield, Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville, Ace High Speedway in Monroeton and Red Line Speedway in Troy.
It was during a race in Clearfield that Hoffner earned his nickname, "The Turbotville Tornado."
"I started 13th that night," Hoffner recalled. "It was a big race."
Steering his car to the outside lane to pass his competitors, Hoffner noted that he stirred up a cloud of dust while making his way to the front.
After a 10-lap, side-by-side battle for the lead, Hoffner beat David Scott to the finish line. He was dubbed "The Turbotville Tornado," and the name has stuck with Hoffner.
He was also flagged the winner of a race in Clearfield this past year.
With 192 race victories, and more than 600 heat-race wins to his credit, Hoffner said it's hard to pinpoint one or even a few as being his biggest.
"To me, they're all special," he said. "I'm getting older. I might not win no more."
For the last several years, Hoffner has been competing in a 2008 late model. For the 2022 season, he's purchased a new late model chassis from Battle Chassis of Punxsutawney.
He will continue to use motors built by Phil Miller, of Montoursville.
Hoffner will first compete in his new chassis during the 31st annual Ice Bowl, a race weekend being contested for various divisions Jan. 6-8 at the Talladega Short Track in Alabama.
According to Hoffner, 350 different cars will compete in a variety of different classes during the Ice Bowl weekend.
While he is confident he can win in the new chassis, Hoffner said there is some trepidation associated with stepping behind the wheel of a new car for the first time.
"It was time to upgrade my car," he said. "The new chassis are so much different. I'm not sure if an old fellow like me is going to get used to it."
While his time racing may have more years behind it than ahead, Hoffner is confident more wins are in store.
"I'd like to get at least eight more, so I have 200 (wins)," he said.
Hoffner has always worked hard to fund his racing endeavors.
"For 42 years I've been doing body work," he said, adding that he also worked at the former Carl Haga Chevrolet in Milton.
"I always paid my bills and the rest went to racing."
He is thankful for everyone who has supported him throughout his career. JK Trucking has sponsored Hoffner's No. 15 race car for the past three years.
In addition, he's received help throughout the years from his sister Annette Hoffner Kramer, brother Mark Hoffner, Eli Hostettler and girlfriend Amy, Paul Carter, Jeremy Ole and Dustin Newman.
Hoffner's two sons, AJ and Brandon Hoffner, race four-cylinder cars at Baps Speedway in York Haven and at Winchester Speedway in Virginia.
In the coming year, Hoffner hopes to compete in the late model divisions at both tracks, so he is also able to see his sons race. He also plans to compete at the Clinton County Speedway.
