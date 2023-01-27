Since 2000, there have been three different occasions in which a team competing in a division other than the top-tier prototype class has scored the victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

In 2000, A Dodge Viper wheeled by Olivia Beretta, Dominique Dupuy and Karl Wendlinger claimed the overall victory in the United State’s longest endurance race. One year later, the Corvette with drivers Ron Fellows, Chris Kneifel, Franck Freon and Johnny O’Connell scored the overall victory.

