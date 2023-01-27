Since 2000, there have been three different occasions in which a team competing in a division other than the top-tier prototype class has scored the victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona.
In 2000, A Dodge Viper wheeled by Olivia Beretta, Dominique Dupuy and Karl Wendlinger claimed the overall victory in the United State’s longest endurance race. One year later, the Corvette with drivers Ron Fellows, Chris Kneifel, Franck Freon and Johnny O’Connell scored the overall victory.
Two years later, a third-division Porsche shared by Kevin Buckler, Michael Schrom, Timo Bernhard and Jorg Bergmeister upset the competition to claim the overall win.
While it is rare for a team in a division other than the top prototype class to claim the overall win at Daytona, it does happen from time to time. This year marks the best chance in 20 years for that to happen again.
With just nine cars competing in the rebranded Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, there is a real possibility that a team from a second-tier division could score the overall win. But it’s not just because there are nine cars in the top class.
The nine cars are all new, having never competed in an automobile race. It’s tough for proven equipment to make it through a 24 hour endurance race. Throw all-new cars into the mix, and there’s a lot that could go wrong.
I will not be shocked if a second-class Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) team is celebrating an overall win Sunday.
The LMP2 Tower Motorsports team featuring IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin could score more than just a class win this weekend.
Although a lot could go wrong for the top GTP teams, there’s a lot of experience in the field. Assuming they can stave off mechanical problems, I expect the veteran Ganassi, Shank and Taylor teams to be the top challengers for the win.
The Meyer Shank Racing team scored the win in last year’s race, led by IndyCar superstar Helio Castroneves. The Chip Ganassi and Wayne Taylor Racing teams have also notched multiple victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona.
This year’s grid will include a new Porsche-backed team owned by Roger Penske and new BMW-supported cars owned by Bobby Rahal.
The 24 Hours of Daytona is a special race. I’ve attended it on two different occasions, with the last coming in 2010.
What makes the race so special is the early morning hours on Sunday. After 18 hours of racing, and with six hours still to go, the morning hours often feature intense battles for the lead. And there’s always twists that impact the outcome of the race.
The race also showcases a true roval, a concept born long before the Charlotte Motor Speedway ever came up with the idea. While spectators largely jam the infield at Daytona for the 24-hour classic, I prefer to sit in the front-stretch grandstands. You can see most of the track from that vantage point, a rarity in road course racing.
As usual, this year’s lineup features some of the best racers in the world.
The entry list includes IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Rinus VeeKay, Devlin Defrancesco, Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood.
Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric is on the entry list.
Numerous road racing superstars are also entered, including many past Daytona 24 winners and top-class prototype champions. Among those on the list are Sebastein Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Earl Bamber, Richard Westbrook, Felipe Nasr, Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Bendon Hartley, Pipo Derani, Colin Braun, Joao Barbosa, Jordan Taylor, Mike Conway and Ryan Briscoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.