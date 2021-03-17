LEWISBURG — A nationwide Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Day was acknowledged Wednesday by the Bucknell University SBDC with programs to encourage people with visions of start-ups.
Among them was a morning session of "Business Start Up Basics," where Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) offered opening remarks on the fifth anniversary of the nationwide day of tribute.
"When you want to start a business I think what you want to do is it starts with a dream or an idea," Schlegel-Culver said. "Then you have to have the courage to do something about that dream or that idea."
Schlegel-Culver said consulting with the SBDC was a great first step.
"I call them the dream makers," she said. "You go to them with a dream and they show you how to achieve that dream and they want you to succeed. So they're going to be very honest with you. They're going to give you facts they're going to give you data."
Schlegel-Culver noted that SBDC consultation may recommend a change in direction, but always with the success of the enterprise in mind.
Steve Stumbris, Bucknell SBDC executive director, said entrepreneurs need to have access to knowledge and skills to succeed. SBDC expertise has been relied on even more so during the last 12 months.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners have turned to the Bucknell SBDC for help like never before," Stumbris added. "In the eight-month period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBDC delivered 14 education training events to 138 attendees.
"In the corresponding time since last summer, the center has almost doubled the number of events (22) and has engaged 378 or almost three times the number of attendees."
Clients have secured almost $8 million in COVID-19 related financing, including federal paycheck protection and disaster loan funds. He added that state and county grant and loan programs helped local companies sustain 867 jobs.
A 40-year partnership with the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) has seen SBDC programs grow to almost 1,000 locations nationwide. They include 16 university-affiliated districts in Pennsylvania.
Stumbris noted the Bucknell SBDC was among the first in the nation and began as an outreach program launched by Charlie Coder, a professor of mechanical engineering. Coder headed the state SBDC, a seven-member consortium, at its start in 1980.
Maureen Hauck, Bucknell SBDC assistant director, led the "Business Start Up Basics" session with online attendees. Topics covered included business plans, options and reasons for incorporation, taxes, insurance needs and more.
An afternoon session also celebrated SBDC Day.
The "One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley" community suggested ways to support small business. The community is named for the notion that business ideas are accelerated through collaboration, sometimes over a cup of coffee.
