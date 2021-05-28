This is my favorite racing weekend of the year, with the IndyCar series running its biggest race — the Indianapolis 500 — and the NASCAR Cup series contesting its second-most prestigious event, the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte.
This week, a look at five drivers who have the best chance of standing in victory lane in each event.
The Indy 500 may be the hardest race to predict as there are nine former winners in the field, and a slew of other serious contenders.
My top five drivers to watch in the Indy 500 are:
• Pato O’Ward: The 22-year-old Mexican-American claimed Rookie of the Year honors in last year’s race, with a sixth-place finish. After scoring his first career victory in the recent oval-track race at the Texas Motor Speedway, O’Ward has established himself as one to watch. Should he claim the victory, he’ll top 1952 winner Troy Ruttman as the race’s youngest victor. Drivers Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay, who both start on the front row for the race, would also break Ruttman’s record if either one wins.
• Graham Rahal: After finishing third in last year’s race, the second-generation driver has proven he has what it takes to get the job done at Indianapolis. Rahal previously won a 500-mile race at the California Speedway in 2015
• Alexander Rossi: The 2016 race winner seems to be a factor each year at Indy. Should he turn around the bad luck which has plagued him since the start of last season, Rossi could be a serious threat to become a two-time Indy 500 winner.
• Takuma Sato: The Japanese driver who either crashes or wins big moved into elite company last year by claiming his second Indy 500 win. He can never be ruled out at Indy and has a legitimate shot at joining an even more elite club as a three-time winner.
• Scott Dixon: After coming heartbreakingly close to picking up his second Indy 500 win in 2020, the 2008 race winner will start from the pole position and is the favorite entering Sunday’s race. Should my prediction hold up and he wins on Sunday, Dixon will also move into a tie for second with Mario Andretti on IndyCar’s all-time win list, with 52 victories. He won earlier this season in the first leg of the doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway.
My five drivers to watch in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race are:
• Chase Elliott: The 2020 champion came tantalizingly close to winning last year’s 600, and then won a second race contested on the Charlotte oval a few days later. Hendrick Motorsports has established itself as the team to beat this season, so Elliott should be a serious threat for the win. He picked up his first win of the season in last weekend’s rain-plagued and crash-filled event at the Circuit of the Americas Road course in Austin, Texas.
• Brad Keselowski: After scoring the win in last year’s race, Keselowski must be included on the list of potential winners in Sunday’s event.
• Kevin Harvick: A two-time winner of the 600, Harvick is still searching for victory lane this season. His consistency has carried him to victory lane often, and that consistency could pay off on Sunday night.
• Kyle Busch: He turned in a dominating performance to win this race in 2018. Busch appears to be running best on the 1.5-mile ovals this season, and stands a legitimate chance of scoring his second victory in a 600-mile race.
• Martin Truex: With a trio of wins already to his credit this year, Truex has established himself as a favorite each week. In 2016, he crushed the competition to lead nearly every lap while on his way to one of the most impressive victories in the history of the 600-mile race. He won the event again two years ago. There’s no doubt Truex is the favorite to win on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.