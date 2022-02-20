LEWISBURG — A 23-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with felony aggravated assault and strangulation following an alleged incident Feb. 12 along North Eighth Street, Lewisburg, Union County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Yuheng Li with the felonies, to include two counts of strangulation, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault after he allegedly grabbed a former girlfriend by the throat, covered her mouth and dragged her up stairs.
Police responded and found the female locked in her apartment. When she opened the door, police said she had red marks and scratches across her throat and her lips were swollen.
Li was jailed in Union County in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
