KRATZERVILLE — Cows, horses, snakes and alligators are among the approximately 150 animals currently being cared for at a Snyder County animal rescue operated by a small group of volunteers with a passion for serving as a voice for those who have none.
Tana Miller, a volunteer with Ashburn’s Animals, said the nonprofit was started by Janel Ashburn. While the organization was birthed as a rescue organization for a handful of animals, it has grown into an effort which is based on a farm purchased by Ashburn.
“We take every animal under the sun, except for dogs and cats,” Miller said, explaining that there are other rescue organizations which serve dogs and cats.
As someone with a passion for animals, Miller said volunteering with the rescue is a way to serve as a voice for animals that cannot speak for themselves.
Miller volunteers with the animal rescue four or five days per week, helping to feed animals, administer medication and complete other tasks.
“It takes two-and-a-half to three hours to do everything,” she said. “(The animals) are all my babies. I have a child. I always tell people, I have two-legged kids and four-legged kids.”
She said each animal cared for at Ashburn’s has its own unique story.
“We work with local authorities, police departments, SPCA (to rescue animals),” Miller explained. “We have gotten calls to assist them. A lot of people reach out to us (for help with animals).”
Depending on the animal type and its condition, Miller said some are placed available for adoption after being nursed back to health.
With other animals, Ashburn’s works with entities including as Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland near Allenwood and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax to find homes for them.
Some animals, such as those with certain medical conditions, live out their lives at Ashburn’s.
Among the animals which will be staying at the rescue is a blind peacock.
“Our peacock came from a breeder,” Miller relayed. “With him being blind, the other peacocks were picking on him. They would’ve killed him. He was weak.”
She also shared the story of five newborn cows which were rescued in 2019 from unsanitary conditions in Snyder County.
According to Miller, Ashburn’s received a call to assist the Pennsylvania State Police with rescuing the cows and other animals. She said Haven to Home Canine Rescue was involved in assisting dogs which were also at the property.
“I’ve been doing rescue for a very long time,” she said. “It was one of the worst things I’ve seen. There were five baby (cows), three or four weeks old. They were standing in their own feces.”
One cow, Norman, died the day after being rescued. Another, Waffles, passed away one week later.
A third cow, Leroy, died in summer 2020 as a result of the condition he was kept in at birth.
“We still have two (cows) here,” Miller shared. “James and Hank... They are doing very well.”
While she still gets emotional speaking about the three cows that passed away, Miller is thankful Ashburn’s has been able to provide a home to the other two.
“Being able to see James and Hank brings a smile to my face,” she said. “It’s emotional... These animals don’t have a voice.”
While finding animals in difficult conditions can be emotional, Miller said the gravity of what they’re witnessing usually takes a little time to emotionally strike rescuers.
“When you’re in the moment, you don’t think about it,” she said. “You are thinking about getting the animal out of there.”
Among the animals being cared for at Ashburn’s are six horses, three donkeys and two ponies.
As she petted one of the horses, Miller said the animal was found running in the streets of Philadelphia.
The horse was saved by the Pennsylvania SPCA and sent to Ashburn’s through that organization.
“Most of our horses are from Philadelphia, the SPCA in Philadelphia,” Miller said. “We try our best to work with all the rescues.”
An African crested porcupine named Quill lives in a stable across from the horses at Ashburn’s.
“We got a call from Lake Tobias,” Miller said, while detailing the history of the porcupine. “They had two babies that were born. The mother did not take well to the babies.”
As a result, Quill was re-homed at Ashubrn’s Animals. Miller and other volunteers immediately developed a close bond with Quill.
“(Quill) had to be bottle fed every two hours (after first arriving at Ashburn’s),” Miller said.
Another room in a barn at Ashburn’s is dedicated to reptiles. Animals including tarantulas, snakes and even an alligator stay in that room.
“Reptile shows, there’s no laws,” Miller explained. “You have cash in hand, they will sell you anything.”
The alligator, named Irwin, was initially purchased by a 14-year-old boy at a reptile show.
“(The boy) took him home and his mom said ‘no,’” Miller said, adding that Irwin then came under the care of Ashburn’s.
Irwin is now approximately 2 years old and still small. As he grows, Miller said Irwin will likely be relocated to another animal facility which will be able to better care for him.
As an all-volunteer nonprofit, Miller said Ashburn’s Animals relies entirely on donations to operate.
“With COVID, we have fallen on tough times,” Miller said. “All of the fundraisers we go to have been canceled.”
Between purchasing food for the animals and veterinarian bills, she said the organization’s monthly budget is “several-thousand dollars.”
“The feed bill alone, we have a bill of $5,000 right now,” Miller said. “That’s just for two deliveries (of food)... Hay prices have gone up as well.”
As a result of the pandemic, and the curtailing of fundraisers, she said Ashburn’s Animals has temporarily halted virtually all new animal rescues.
The organization is in need of a new shed for the area where the cows stay. Miller estimates the new shed will cost $6,000.
She said a generous donor has stepped up and has agreed to match all donations placed toward the purchase of the shed through the end of April.
“We have so many supporters and followers,” Miller said. “We are extremely grateful for them.”
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said the Ashburn’s Animals farm was open for public tours, which served as a fundraiser for the organization.
As the pandemic subsides, the organization is hopeful it will be able to resume offering guided tours later this year.
For more information on Ashburn’s Animals, or on donating to the organization, visit www.ashburnsanimals.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
