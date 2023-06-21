LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre is accepting applications for stage directors and other creative production personnel for its 2023-24 season.
LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre is accepting applications for stage directors and other creative production personnel for its 2023-24 season.
Anyone interested can apply on online at www.riverstagetheatre.org/connect-with-us/applynow/.
The deadline to apply for stage director positions is Wednesday, July 19.
Applications for stage mangers, and scenic, lighting, sound, and costume designers will be accepted until Aug. 15.
Shows to be produced during RiverStage’s exciting upcoming season include:
• “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. A play about a young wizard who didn’t make it into Hogwarts.
• “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig. A winner of three Tony Awards, the show follows the comic complications that ensue after a world-renown tenor is incapacitated on opening night.
• “Fences” by August Wilson. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, Fences is an unflinching examination of an African American father’s struggle to provide for his family.
• “Oliver!” by Lionel Bart. The Tony Award winning musical dramatizing Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.
“A core part of RiverStage’s mission is to provide creative opportunities for regional residents,” said Peter Wiley who serves on RiverStage’s board of directors. “We’d be delighted to receive applications from anyone interested in learning how to make theater.”
Anticipated production dates and additional information can be found at the
RiverStage website: www.riverstagetheare.org.
