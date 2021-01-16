For decades, studies have touted the benefit of spending time outdoors. From mental health to the obvious physical benefits of an active outdoor lifestyle, more and more is being learned about the positive effect nature has on our general well-being.
"People who spend time outdoors have lower blood pressure rates, their heart rates are generally lower and stress levels are lower for people who spend time in nature," said Dr. Anthony Ragusea, psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. "Being outdoors is associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes. You don't have to exercise to get many of these benefits."
In Japan, forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, was introduced as a way to re-introduce people to nature and ward off tech-related burnout.
"Forest bathing is the idea of getting out into nature without any sense of a plan," said Ragusea. "You may not know where you're going. It's a relaxed experiencing of nature. Maybe you're just laying on the ground or touching the bark of a tree, experiencing the smells of the forest. You use all your senses to experience all around you. It doesn't require a high sense of physical exertion or stamina."
The mental aspect is still being explored, but Ragusea said the evidence is clearly mounting.
"It's interesting when you think about it," said Ragusea. "Why is being around nature so good for mental health? Theories may or may not be accurate, but we evolved from an environment that was not urban. We are more comfortable in environments that we evolved in."
Urban life comes with loud, jarring noises, hard lines and features that generally make us more stressed, the doctor said. Nature features organic lines and sounds — streams, the crunch of leaves, wind and birds — that can please us and remove stressful thoughts or feelings.
"Being outdoors is calming in ways the city is not," he said.
A life spent largely indoors, whether hours of the day working in an office or at home at night, can be more distracting, Ragusea noted. From electronics to artificial light, and a lack of fresh air, there are many factors that lead health experts to advise people to spend more time outdoors.
"We are less distracted when out in nature," he said. "There are a lot of demands on your attention while inside. When you go into nature, you are not focused on work. Your attention can wander, you can be more relaxed."
Given all of that, time outdoors is not always for everyone.
An aversion to bugs, hot weather, cold weather or allergies may limit one's desire to spend time outdoors, however it doesn't mean one can't still benefit from exposure to Mother Nature, Ragusea said.
"Watching nature from a window, or even a picture can have benefits," said Ragusea."Some indications show that time spent looking at images on a screen have mental benefits. There's no pressure to do something you don't enjoy. There is a reason humans moved inside."
Research is still being conducted to determine how much time in nature is needed to provide optimal benefit, Ragusea noted.
"As little as 15 minutes are beneficial, but there's also research that shows there's not much benefit until one to two hours a week," he said. "The optimal benefit is at least two hours, five at most. Above that five hours, we might not get much more of a benefit."
